Former teacher’s 11 parenting rules spark heated debate across the internet: “Extremely messed up”

A Texas mom’s tough-love parenting rules have gone viral as folks on Instagram are torn about her methods.

Former teacher Lizzie Gaines, now a real estate agent, ignited a fierce debate online after sharing her 11 “non-negotiable” parenting rules for her three children, ages six to 13.

Her Instagram video detailing the guidelines quickly spread, pulling in thousands of reactions and sparking both praise and outrage.

Discipline, respect, and a packed lunch

In the now-viral clip, Gaines stated, “POV: You and your husband are former public school teachers and you have 11 non-negotiables for your kids.”

From there, she laid out the 11 parenting house rules, starting with mandatory use of “ma’am” and “sir” when addressing adults. She also requires a daily routine for putting away backpacks and shoes, which she said helps avoid “morning chaos.”

Her children must plug in their school devices right after coming home and place them back in their bags before bed. She made one thing clear: “It’s not my job to remind you about homework.”

Another rule: her kids pack their own lunches and are expected to remember them. If they forget, that’s on them. For dinner, there’s no special treatment. Kids eat what’s served or sit politely with the family anyway. “Dinner is sacred,” she said, insisting it’s one of their only distraction-free moments together.

Gaines also implemented clear boundaries with phones. If misused, the device is taken away. It charges in her room each night, and she openly checks its contents.

Her final rule? “Never get too big for your britches or my kisses.”

The internet had mixed responses

Critics were quick to weigh in. One therapist warned against blanket support of teachers over children, saying it could lead to deep trust issues.

Others called the approach “rigid” and even “concerning,” especially the dinner rule. One person wrote, “Forcing your kid to sit hungry and watch everyone eat just because you made food you knew they wouldn’t like is extremely messed up.”

However, many applauded the structure. “I smell stability, routine, respect, accountability… all the good things that PARENTS should be handling,” said one commenter. Others praised her for holding children accountable in an era they feel lacks discipline.

Gaines responded to the backlash in an interview with the Today show, clarifying, “If they don’t like it, which is very, very rare, they can grab some fruit from the fridge.” She emphasized that she and her husband aren’t short-order cooks.

