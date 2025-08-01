Dating apps are out, jet-setting is in. Gen Z is “flocking” for love

According to a recent report by Priceline, Gen Z is traveling to far-off locales in order to find a date, which the company calls “flocking.” The report posits this as the latest dating trend, noting that the youth is starting to ditch the apps and pursue dreams of meet-cutes at hotel bars or on cruises.

Featured Video

Whether such a fanciful romance can last is questionable, but it’s got to be better than getting ghosted on Hinge again.

Gen Z is “flocking” to romance

According to the report by online travel agency Priceline, members of Generation Z are 74 percent more likely than others to “have researched the best travel destinations for meeting new people.”

Advertisement

“Gen Z is 37% more likely to meet new people while traveling for leisure, and their quest for connection extends to relationships both platonic and romantic,” it claims. “They’re 2.8x more likely to believe traveling is the new dating app, and they’re twice as likely to be interested in a vacation romance.”

The term “flocking” appears to have originated from this report as part of a new company ad campaign. Priceline is encouraging young travelers to “get the flock out” by booking a trip, preferably through Priceline.

“Priceline calls this growing behavior flocking—young people booking trips specifically to spark connection,” a company spokesperson told VICE. “Whether it’s a hotel bar, a group excursion, or a spontaneous weekend away, Gen Z is swapping algorithms for real-world energy and choosing destinations that make it easier (and more natural) to meet IRL.”

“In order to find love, sometimes you have to travel”

On TikTok, videos about dating while you travel have appeared since at least 2019, but appear to be increasing in number. Unfortunately for a generation that is struggling quite a bit with money (though not as much as millennials), this requires money.

Advertisement

TikToker @sashabella_cinderella posted a video on May 6, 2025, giving advice specifically to rich people about how to find romance abroad.

“In order to find love, sometimes you have to travel,” she said. “This especially works if you’re trying to get over someone, if you’re going through a breakup, if you’re obsessed over a situationship, someone who doesn’t want to give you what you want—get the f*ck outta town.”

“Haven’t you heard about all those stories of people meeting the love of their life sitting next to them on a plane?”

Advertisement

The TikToker claims this happened to her when she was dating a man who flew her out to spend time with him. She ended up meeting someone better in first class.

Many commenters agreed that what Priceline calls “flocking” is the way to go.

“Yess 8 billion ppl in the world! Go out and meet new ppl not just the ones in town,” said @ingoodstyle.

Advertisement

“No bc I’m convinced I’m not meant to find love in my city,” wrote @1xmarra.

Others wondered how this would work if you’re looking for a long-term relationship.

“I’m so scared that I actually like him and it will never work out because of the distance just a waste of time,” admitted @justagal.ri.