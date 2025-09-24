“I’d break up with her”: Woman shocks fiancé by tattooing his late brother’s face on her arm as a surprise

A Redditor says his relationship is in crisis after his fiancée surprised him with a tattoo of his late brother’s face on her arm. The man, who is still grieving the loss of his brother from a motorcycle accident three years ago, admitted he was disturbed by the gesture.

Surprise! It’s your dead brother’s face

In a post on the r/AITAH sub on Monday, u/audicarmicheal explained that his older brother passed away from a motorcycle accident three years ago. The Redditor is still grieving, as the two of them were very close.

His fiancée only met the brother a few times, but decided it would be a good idea to surprise the OP with a tattoo of the dead man’s face.

“A few weeks ago, Bella surprised me with a f*cking tattoo she got in memory of my brother,” the Redditor wrote. “It’s this pretty f*cking big, realistic gray scale tattoo of his face with a little snoopy icon beside it on her upper arm, with his nickname we use, and his birth AND death dates underneath.”

The OP tried to gently explain to Bella that the tattoo made him uncomfortable, and she got upset, accusing him of being “weird” and “making her regret doing something beautiful.” Their relationship is now strained because of the ink, which hurts the Redditor to look at.

“I don’t even want to think of how horrifying having sex would be with that on her arm,” he said.

“Huge red flag”

Commenters are so far on the OP’s side that some are hoping and praying that this is a fake story. Those who took it at face value called Bella’s behavior disturbing and a general red flag.

“This is a huge red flag and some real pick-me/look-at-me behavior,” said u/Weekly_Village3628. “She barely knew the guy so got his whole face so she could wear your grief like a badge of honor. This is creepy and showing some concerning behavioral crap. Put a pause on the wedding and get both of you some individual therapy.”

“That’s a wild overstep on her part,” wrote u/Grav3bunny. “It’s one thing to support you through grief, it’s another to permanently tattoo your brother’s face on her body when they barely knew each other. That’s not a tribute, that’s weirdly possessive of your grief and your bond with him.”

Some are even advising the OP to reconsider marrying this woman, suggesting that her behavior could get worse.

“Do you think this will be the only case of something like this?” asked u/Artistic-Tough-7764. “YWBTAH if you didn’t take an opportunity to decide whether you are willing to sign up for a lifetime of this.”

“I don’t think you should ask her to have removed or covered up – she’ll say you’re controlling,” claimed u/Ok_Illustrator5694. “I do think you should consider if this is the type of person you want to be in a relationship with at all. I’d break up with her if it were me.”

