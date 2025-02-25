February 26 is ‘Slime Your Homeboy’ Day—why TikTok is freaking out

The February 26 TikTok trend, also known as “Slime Your Homeboy” Day, has users planning how they’re going to betray their friends. The word “slime” in this context means to backstab or screw over, and after one TikToker declared this to be the day-to-end friendships, other users have been laying out their intentions in viral videos.

Most of them (hopefully) are kidding, but some are claiming that they’re taking it very seriously. What started as a random video may have gotten out of hand.

What is the February 26 TikTok trend?

February 26 is the date some user randomly chose to declare that everyone should “slime ya hb,” or slime your homeboy. Some have also called it “backdoor day,” possibly referring to the concept of backstabbing, though some seem confused about the term.

With less than 24 hours to go, TikTok users are publishing videos with advice for how to “survive” February 26, talking about what a shame it is that friends are getting ready to betray each other, and saying that they’ll be looking over their shoulders all day.

Plenty of other posts seem like they’re kidding about it, but the line between joke and reality is starting to look a little blurry.

February 26 trend origins

The earliest TikTok video referencing February 26 appears to be from @notfromadonis, posted on Feb. 16, 2025. It shows the user walking down a street at night with another man behind him, presumably a friend and the caption reads “February 26th slime ya hb.” The post gained over 6.2 million views.

He tagged the video with things like “funny” and “jokes,” but published a follow-up on Feb. 22 with a similar vibe and the same tags, yet declared that he is not kidding.

“Mfs think this February 26th shi a joke,” the new caption says, “im genuinely finna slime my hb.”

The origins of the use of the word “slime” as a slang term meaning “to backstab or betray” are unclear. Urban Dictionary has many entries for the term over the years, some grosser than others, but rapper Drake may have popularized it in 2024 with the track “Slime You Out” from For All The Dogs.

Are people going to slime their homeboys or not?

Some TikTok users may want to watch their backs on February 26, as not everyone is acting like it’s a joke or a new April Fools Day. More than one account owner is talking about what a shame it is and declaring that they intend to slime their homeboys because they think their homeboys are going to slime them.

“I really will slime my homeboy because my homeboy trying to slime me out,” said @spiffyjake. “And I’m taking this sh*t mad serious because homeboys be trolling, especially my homeboys.”

On Feb. 24, user @itsnasirfr posted a video giving advice on how to get through Slime Your Homeboy Day without suffering betrayal.

“For one, if your homie says he wants to link up with you, do not answer,” he warns. “He’s planning a crazy back door.”

“Two: If your homie who knows he’s a** at all sports suddenly wants to have a hoop session, he’s not trying to shoot hoops, he’s trying to shoot his new switch.”

What is Backdoor Day?

People calling February 26 “Backdoor Day” appears to have confused some TikTok users who mistook the definition of “backdoor” for something sexual. Without understanding that “backdoor” in this context means “backstab,” @notyouraveragekoko advised women to check up on their boyfriends on February 26 because she thinks they’re doing to be experimenting with each other.

“Apparently on February 26 is the day that the homeboys hang out and get their back door busted open,” she says. “Busted wide open.”

Some men might elect to try this out on the same day, but as far as we know, there is no official date set for taking it in the back for the first time. Maybe next TikTok trend.

