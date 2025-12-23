“Goodbye and good riddance”: Nicki Minaj fans are blocking and unfollowing her following her Turning Point appearance with Erika Kirk

Nicki Minaj fans are taking concrete steps to cut her out of their feeds and playlists after her surprise appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday.

As clips from the event circulated online, listeners began announcing that they were unfollowing Minaj across social media and blocking her on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, framing the move as a final break rather than a temporary protest.

What did Nicki Minaj say at the Turning Point USA event?

Minaj joined host Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, onstage during the event, at one point referencing a recent tweet where she called Vice President JD Vance an “assassin.” She delivered the line off-hand before giving a look and wincing, realizing she was speaking to a woman whose husband had been assassinated.

Kirk responded by laughing and saying, “Trust me, there is nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so we’re fine.”

Nevertheless, viewers online did not laugh, with many calling the comment disturbing, given the context. Minaj also praised Vance and President Donald Trump, saying the latter had “given so many people hope that there’s a chance to beat the bad guys, and to win, and to do it with your head held high and your integrity in tact.”

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president…this administration is filled with people with heart and soul,” she added, a quote that was pulled and reposted by the official White House X account.

Attention shifted from the event itself to Minaj’s broader MAGA political turn, as people began unfollowing and blocking Minaj en masse.

Social media reactions from people blocking Minaj

As clips circulated, fans announced they were blocking Minaj across Spotify, X, and other platforms.

“Blocking and muting Nicki Minaj. It is time i pretend she has passed away,” @grovymango tweeted.

Some fans framed their decision as reluctant but necessary. “I hate that this is the timeline she’s forced us into. But goodbye and good riddance,” @MegamiNYC wrote. “She made this bed. Now rot in it.”

Disappointment also mixed with calls for collective action, particularly to block the rapper on Spotify and other streaming music platforms.

@zephyr_ze_ wrote, “I am extremely disappointed and saddened by the recent actions of Nicki Minaj. A once inspiring and brilliant woman has joined the maga cult. Please join me and remove all her music you have downloaded and block her on Spotify and Apple Music. These actions can’t go unpunished.”

I’m not sure why you’d be supporting Spotify anyways… seeing as how they don’t pay artists properly and they are running ice recruitment ads….



But if for some strange reason you are still using Spotify here’s a way to make sure that you do not play any of her music. pic.twitter.com/L9ivrqEabR — Mark MacKillop (@mark_mackillop) December 22, 2025

Went from having Nicki at my #1 artist on Spotify wrapped to pressing “do not play this artist” :/ — cesar munoz (@cesarmunoz__) December 23, 2025

i went to spotify to block nicki because that woman has gone insane. turns out i have her blocked all along haha pic.twitter.com/Ymy9YlQjFX — Hobariᵃᵍ (@orientalpov) December 22, 2025

Others questioned why this moment became a breaking point. “‘I cant believe Nicki Minaj has driven us to block her’ oh so the PREDATOR of a husband wasnt the line for you guys?” @sprbasilgalaxy noted.

Many people focused on streaming platforms such as Spotify instead of social media feeds.

“FYI: You can block Nicki Minaj on Spotify,” @solomonraymusic shared.

Finally, some treated the block list like a badge of honor. “Nicki Minaj is about to join Trapt in my Spotify block list, aaayyyeee!” @ianmsantos said.

