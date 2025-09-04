“Fallout” fans suspect alleged leaked Target merch may use AI-generated art

A Fallout fan on Reddit claimed to have uncovered what appeared to be new merchandise allegedly headed for Target later this year. The items seemed legitimate at first glance, and the video showcased a range of branded collectibles to quirky food tie-ins. However, fans quickly pointed to details they said looked consistent with AI art.

u/ItchyAdeptness3936 deleted the original video not long after they posted it. They claimed they “wanted to get rid of that ugly video” in a new post sharing images of the items.

Kotaku reported that the footage appeared real and that the items appeared ready for shipment. Yet it wasn’t the authenticity of the merch that raised eyebrows. Rather, it was the artwork on the back of a Fallout-branded hot sauce box. Kotaku described it as “a box that has AI-generated imagery on the back.”

Reddit uncovers oddities in new ‘Fallout’ merch

According to the original Reddit post, the new Fallout collection will arrive at Target in November or December. In a follow-up post, the Redditor speculated that the hot sauce may have been produced by a third-party vendor rather than Fallout’s primary creative team, though they added “I’m coping btw.”

They wrote, “Thank you depresso espresso for the keen a** eye if you guys loved fallouts original artists and believe they deserve more stay away from who created the hot sauce these are most likely vendor items not mainly produced by them (I’m coping btw).”

The image in question showed a man sitting at a table, his partner serving him a plated Deathclaw hand. The pair are smiling in a Stepford Wives too-cheerful way. Text below the image reads, “Vault dweller’s ration supply host sauce – ready to eat.”

But on closer inspection, fans noticed bizarre details. The biggest culprit is the man’s fork, which looks uneven and sagging. On top of that, his right hand seems slightly malformed, and he is inexplicably slicing into a napkin. Even the Deathclaw hand itself appears to be floating above the plate instead of resting on it.

One or two of these imperfections could be seen as the work of a human artist. However, when combined, it led many to think that what they were looking at might be generated by AI.

Gamers dissect oddities in Fallout hot sauce art

Once the flaws were spotted, Fallout fans began dissecting the artwork in the subreddit’s comment section. Some users argued the errors were too glaring to ignore. Others debated whether the mistakes could have been intentional.

One Redditor focused on the cutting of the napkin. They suggested, “But in this particular picture can’t it be part of the joke? Cause I see ‘rations’ and he’s eating nothing. Like comedically strict rations?”

Another fan countered with a more grounded explanation: “Aren’t those types of things usually licensed out? Meaning the companies who actually produce the toys, merch, hotsauce generated the art for it? Likely with Bethesda’s approval, but still.”

u/zubrin added, “The angle of the table and where they are both placed, touching each others arms, but on different sides of the table, makes something wonky.”

In response, another Redditor pointed out that the woman wasn’t even holding the plate, which sits on the table. The positioning makes it look like she is holding the claw, the edge of the table, or both.

“It’s the smallest of its many issues, but why would vault dwellers be eating deathclaw?” u/royalhawk345 asked.

The growing presence of “AI slop” in merchandise

Since AI-generated images have become more accessible, some businesses have been accused of replacing traditional artwork with machine-generated visuals as a cost-saving measure, rather than commissioning human illustrators.

A report by IDC predicted that by 2028, “three out of five marketing functions will be handled by AI workers.” Forbes noted this was “a complete reimagining of how brands and their marketing teams will connect with customers.”

“The illustration market has seen a notable decline in commissions for human artists as companies increasingly turn to AI image generators for cost-effective visual content,” wrote Leonardo Zamudio López in an April 2025 paper.

“While some argue this will push human illustrators toward niches emphasizing originality and emotional resonance, the immediate effect has been shrinking opportunities and downward pressure on wages across the board.”

u/ItchyAdeptness3936 and Bethesda did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Reddit DM and email, respectively.

