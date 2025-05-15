What is the viral ‘poison Skittles’ game and how do you play it?

Leave a pair of children alone long enough, and fairly soon you’ll find they have created a new game to play.

On TikTok, where digital games like Roblox and Fortnite have gained huge popularity among young children, a new physical game is taking over.

The one catch: you need some type of small candy to play the game. Skittles are just the most popular option among content creators. Called the “poison Skittles game,” the new pastime has taken TikTok by storm.

What is the Poison Skittle game?

The simple game requires just two things: luck and small candy.

The “poison” Skittle game, as reported by Indy 100, involves two people playing a game where one person decides a particular candy in a batch is the supposed “poison.”

This singular candy is laid out with a small group of candies, like a handful of Skittles, by one player while the other has their back turned. The two players then take turns eating the candies, carefully avoiding the “poisoned” one. With each safe candy eaten, each player earns a hypothetical $100,000.

Does the game actually involve poison?

Despite the name and often risky nature of challenges and trends that are given life on TikTok, the poison Skittle game does not actually involve poison.

The “poisoned” candy is simply one that both players aim to avoid eating, as they work through a pile of candies like Skittles, chocolate eggs, gumdrops and other sweets—really, whatever candy left over from the Easter holiday around the house will likely work for this game.

How popular is the Poison Skittle game?

Videos from TikTok users featuring the poison Skittle game have racked up millions of views in just a matter of days.

One video, posted by users Allie and Liv (@allie_parkss on TikTok), drew over 9.8 million views since it was posted on April 29, 2025.

One of them ultimately chose the “poison” pink candy at the end of several rounds of choosing candies that were safe to eat.

Another video capturing the new game posted by users @mudyandshamy has drawn over 1.2 million views. The content-creating couple made it through at least 10 rounds of the game before one of them ate the “poisoned” sweet.

