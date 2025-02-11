Women are exposing how useless their boyfriends can be in this ’emergency contact’ TikTok trend

A new TikTok trend has women filming their partners performing tasks badly or being ridiculous with a caption reading “my emergency contact.” Your other half is typically the person you list to call for emergencies, but the behavior of the men in these videos doesn’t bode well for the TikTok account owners posting the footage.

Men featured in this trend have shoved their own heads into the snow, twerked on their workout benches, and done the worst job at cutting up an avocado we’ve ever seen.

Last week, the women of TikTok kicked off a trend in which they record their boyfriends and husbands acting like the last person you would want to have as your emergency contact. Can you really trust someone who panics on a pool float or can’t properly pack suitcases into the car, despite his best efforts?

The trend is all in good fun, gently teasing dudes for minor flaws or just being silly guys. These short videos typically play to the sound of “Ordinary Girl,” the 2010 Hannah Montana single released by Radio Disney.

TikTok user @sydneycrawfordd posted one of the first viral videos in the emergency contact trend on Feb. 5, gaining over two million views. The footage shows her partner slowly and carefully lowering a bowl over a huge spider on the floor, then dropping it to catch the beast before jumping away and doing that little creeped-out wiggle.

Arachnophobes understand, but the TikToker better hope she doesn’t have a spider-related emergency any time soon.

Perhaps the most popular entry for the new trend, with 60.5 million views, comes from @sullivang_, who posted a video of her partner @chadx__ sticking the top of his head into a thick wall of snow and pushing in until he’s up to his neck in ice. The OP simply comments that she has been “blessed.”

Our personal favorite is the one by @thenameisgrace that shows a grown man absolutely butchering an avocado with a knife. Somebody tell him that there are tutorial videos for properly cutting up these fruits everywhere.

‘You are clearly his safe space’

Some viewers might be tempted to get offended by this trend, and the discourse may yet come, but so far TikTok users actually seem to be purely enjoying the emergency contact videos.

Comments mostly consist of poking fun at the men or sometime empathizing with them (like in the spider video) or praising their skills (like in the twerking video). Others, meanwhile, speak on how much these guys must love and trust their girlfriends and wives to show their silly sides and just how much fun everyone’s having.

“He feels comfortable to embrace the things he like, you are clearly his safe place,” said one user on a video of a man navigating a beach in snorkeling gear. “It’s worth the silly to have that type of relief with one another.”

On the video of the guy putting his head in the snow, commenters loved the couple’s vibes.

“Respectfully this is my first impression of both of you and I love it and you and him are insanely beautiful people,” wrote @savanah2j.

Under the pool toy thrasher, certain commenters did express a bit of concern, and there was some talk of alternate emergency contact choices.

“I am so glad we are all slightly worried about our husbands being our emergency contact,” said another user. “For serious things I still list my mom.”

