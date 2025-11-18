Elon Musk responds to Billie Eilish calling him a coward, among other things, for hoarding his money

Elon Musk responded with a tired cliche after singer Billie Eilish shared an Instagram post calling him out for hoarding his wealth.

The woman behind “Ocean Eyes” reposted an image set by the left-wing account My Voice, My Choice (@myvoicemychoiceorg) that slammed the man who could become the world’s first trillionaire.

Musk’s response was about as sharp as he claimed Eilish to be.

Elon Musk feuds with Billie Eilish

The Instagram repost might have gone unnoticed if not for the Billie Eilish fan account @billieeilishtrs, which shared the images from the original and spread the news of the singer’s approval.

Musk’s reply game shined as dimly as ever.

She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2025

“She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed,” he said.

The original post called Musk the “world’s first trillionaire”—though he’ll only reach that status if Tesla hits some ambitious goals—and listed a few things that he could do with that money. He won’t, because he could do it now and hasn’t, but a trillion dollars could solve a lot of problems.

“Musk could choose to spend $40 billion every year to end world hunger by 2030 or provide universal safe clean water for $140 billion for the planet for the next seven years,” the account wrote.

In 2021, Musk claimed that he would happily solve world hunger if anyone could show him a plan to accomplish this for just $6 billion. The World Food Programme responded by outlining just such a plan for $6.6 billion per year, amounting to a small fraction of his net worth.

He gave $5.7 billion to his own tax-deductible charitable foundation instead.

My Voice, My Choice went on to point out that Musk could vaccinate 140 million babies, get all species off the critically endangered list, rebuild Gaza, and end maternity deaths for a decade—all for price tags he could afford right now.

As part of Eilish’s repost, she referred to Musk as a “pathetic [expletive] b*tch coward.”

“No one can beat her”

Musk fans, many of whom seemed to think the Eilish fan account is Eilish herself, rushed to defend their king. Some pointed out that Musk isn’t a trillionaire yet, while others demanded she donate the billions of dollars she doesn’t have.

“Just curious. How much have you contributed?” asked @cnystrom. “It is easy to be generous with other people’s money (especially money that they do not even have).”

“And as a MILLIONAIRE, what has Billie done with her money??? Nothing to help anyone except herself,” claimed @45Patriots.

Eilish helped to fund and launch REVERB’s Music Decarbonization Project in 2023 to fight climate change, for starters.

Meanwhile, the singer’s fans were there to support her among all the people, giving reasons why he’s just a helpless little guy who can’t do anything.

User @a350_1 declared, “This is why Billie will forEVER be my fav… no one can beat her or her morals.”

“A trillionaire, btw, is more pressed about a 23-year-old calling him out and being right than actually [expletive] doing something with all this [expletive] money,” @Ashgeorge07 pointed out.

