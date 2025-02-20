Advertisement
A Cybertruck in Brooklyn got egged and smeared with dog poop—now everyone’s making the same joke

Photos on X show a Cybertruck in Brooklyn covered in broken eggs and unbagged dog poop.

Anna Good
The Tesla Cybertruck has never been a stranger to controversy, but in recent months, it has become a literal rolling target. Photos are surfacing of people egging Cybertrucks in what appears to be part of a growing act of protest against Elon Musk and his associated brands. Once a status symbol for tech enthusiasts and die-hard Musk fans, the Cybertruck is now facing the brunt of public outrage as Tesla boycotts gain momentum. Some people are even boycotting the businesses of Cybertruck owners as part of the protest.

The Cybertruck, with its angular design and stainless-steel exterior, has been the subject of ridicule since its announcement. Critics have likened the vehicle to low-polygon video game cars and dumpsters on wheels.

But beyond aesthetics, high-profile recalls over the past year and durability concerns have added fuel to the fire. In its first year alone, Tesla was forced to address major safety issues, calling into question whether the futuristic truck was even roadworthy.

The recent spate of Cybertruck defacement and eggings (and…poopings?) isn’t just about Tesla’s engineering failures; it’s a reflection of the growing backlash against Elon Musk himself.

Since the 2024 election, Musk’s public persona has taken a sharp downturn, according to a recent article by Politico, fueled by his political endorsements, controversial statements, and the actions of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which some claim is tampering with funding without Congress’s approval.

The Tesla boycott movement

As frustration with Musk’s influence grows, people are taking direct action. A significant number of former Tesla supporters are now boycotting Musk-owned companies, from Tesla to X (formerly known as Twitter), in protest. To distance themselves from the billionaire, some Tesla owners are slapping anti-Musk bumper stickers on their vehicles. The move symbolizes a deeper shift: owning a Tesla no longer automatically signals tech-forward progressivism, but rather an alignment with a deeply polarizing figure.

People gloat over the egging of Cybertrucks

Photos on X shared by @simko_bednarski reveal how someone, or multiple someones, pelted a stainless steel Cybertruck in Brooklyn, NY, with eggs, leaving streaks of yolk and shells clinging to the surface. Not only that, but some pet owners have left their dogs’ poop, both bagged and not, on the Tesla vehicle as well. Simko’s post has been liked over 37K times and retweeted (and quote retweeted) over 3.5K times.

Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'Seen in Brooklyn this AM: an egged cybertruck with a bag of dogshit and also unbagged dogshit' with photos of a Cybertruck attached.
@simko_bednarski/X

This isn’t the only time that a Cybertruck has been egged, as noted on Reddit by u/Mr-MayorMcCheese, who shared another Cybertruck that had been egged in the past year. Reactions to the vandalism have been overwhelmingly positive.

Some folks on social media justify the act as harmless protest, while others argue that it crosses the line into vandalism. Some people have also added that peoples’ anger against Musk is misplaced in egging someone else’s car who isn’t directly connected to the billionaire himself and that all these people are doing is damaging someone else’s property.

For the most part, though, people are amused by the actions of those egging Cybertrucks. There are also many comments about people doubling the value of the Cybertruck by hitting them with the expensive commodity of eggs, which have exploded in price despite President Trump’s claims that he was going to lower egg and grocery prices when he took office.

Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'I can't believe they damaged the eggs'
@pironautic/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'damn eggs? Thats expensive'
@pironautic/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'You can always go ape mode on a Tesla. It's always morally correct.'
@PrettyMinty/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'How do we know the owner didn’t drive through a chicken farm and then also a poop farm??'
@PrettyMinty/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'Wouldn't covering it in eggs make it more valuable? It's like the new gold plating. I think we should all give these things a new egg coat'
@white_pod/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'Now I need to keep a bag of dog poop and some eggs in my car to be ready.'
@white_pod/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'bro that’s like $700 worth of eggs. real hater sh*t' with a photo of Kendrick Lamar smiling for the camera at the half time show.
@Binzbit/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'incredible street art. truly one of a kind, incredibly impactful.'
@Binzbit/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'Not sure this is a good idea since the egg is probably more valuable than the Cybertruck at this point.'
@cit_uprising/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'egging is the richest thing someone can do in this economy'
@cit_uprising/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'Tesla Cybertrucks are magnets for vandalism in Manhattan. I haven't seen one Cybertruck parked without a 'F*ck Trump' etched into its thin coat of pollen and dirt. The irony, of course, is that the truck's owner is likely a liberal.'
@newyorkshade/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'egging in THIS economy??? that’s like $2 per hit (sob emojis) tho i think the dog shit is a good way to reuse and v sustainable'
@newyorkshade/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'with the price of eggs these days??? Your commitment to the cause is extraordinary. Bravo, anonymous hero (clap emoji)'
@NerdyTrans/X
Response to people egging Cybertrucks in Brooklyn. Text reads, 'I hate Cybertrucks so much I too would expend the equivalent of $5000 (three eggs) to deface them.'
@NerdyTrans/X
Cybertruck Elon Musk Tesla
Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
