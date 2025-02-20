A Cybertruck in Brooklyn got egged and smeared with dog poop—now everyone’s making the same joke

The Tesla Cybertruck has never been a stranger to controversy, but in recent months, it has become a literal rolling target. Photos are surfacing of people egging Cybertrucks in what appears to be part of a growing act of protest against Elon Musk and his associated brands. Once a status symbol for tech enthusiasts and die-hard Musk fans, the Cybertruck is now facing the brunt of public outrage as Tesla boycotts gain momentum. Some people are even boycotting the businesses of Cybertruck owners as part of the protest.

Featured Video

The Cybertruck, with its angular design and stainless-steel exterior, has been the subject of ridicule since its announcement. Critics have likened the vehicle to low-polygon video game cars and dumpsters on wheels.

But beyond aesthetics, high-profile recalls over the past year and durability concerns have added fuel to the fire. In its first year alone, Tesla was forced to address major safety issues, calling into question whether the futuristic truck was even roadworthy.

The recent spate of Cybertruck defacement and eggings (and…poopings?) isn’t just about Tesla’s engineering failures; it’s a reflection of the growing backlash against Elon Musk himself.

Advertisement

Since the 2024 election, Musk’s public persona has taken a sharp downturn, according to a recent article by Politico, fueled by his political endorsements, controversial statements, and the actions of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which some claim is tampering with funding without Congress’s approval.

Seen in Brooklyn this AM: an egged cybertruck with a bag of dogshit and also unbagged dogshit pic.twitter.com/sjQElmgAev — Evan Simko-Bednarski (@simko_bednarski) February 19, 2025

The Tesla boycott movement

As frustration with Musk’s influence grows, people are taking direct action. A significant number of former Tesla supporters are now boycotting Musk-owned companies, from Tesla to X (formerly known as Twitter), in protest. To distance themselves from the billionaire, some Tesla owners are slapping anti-Musk bumper stickers on their vehicles. The move symbolizes a deeper shift: owning a Tesla no longer automatically signals tech-forward progressivism, but rather an alignment with a deeply polarizing figure.

Advertisement

People gloat over the egging of Cybertrucks

Photos on X shared by @simko_bednarski reveal how someone, or multiple someones, pelted a stainless steel Cybertruck in Brooklyn, NY, with eggs, leaving streaks of yolk and shells clinging to the surface. Not only that, but some pet owners have left their dogs’ poop, both bagged and not, on the Tesla vehicle as well. Simko’s post has been liked over 37K times and retweeted (and quote retweeted) over 3.5K times.

This isn’t the only time that a Cybertruck has been egged, as noted on Reddit by u/Mr-MayorMcCheese, who shared another Cybertruck that had been egged in the past year. Reactions to the vandalism have been overwhelmingly positive.

Advertisement

Some folks on social media justify the act as harmless protest, while others argue that it crosses the line into vandalism. Some people have also added that peoples’ anger against Musk is misplaced in egging someone else’s car who isn’t directly connected to the billionaire himself and that all these people are doing is damaging someone else’s property.

For the most part, though, people are amused by the actions of those egging Cybertrucks. There are also many comments about people doubling the value of the Cybertruck by hitting them with the expensive commodity of eggs, which have exploded in price despite President Trump’s claims that he was going to lower egg and grocery prices when he took office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









