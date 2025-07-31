Another day, another ad talking about genetics. This time it’s Gavin Casalegno for Dunkin’ Donuts

A new Dunkin’ Donuts ad referencing genetics has people on edge—especially right after the recent American Eagle controversy.

What is the new Dunkin’ Donuts ad?

The popular coffee chain recently released a new ad for their Golden Hour Refresher featuring The Summer I Turned Pretty star Gavin Casalegno.

“Look, I didn’t ask to be the king of summer. It just kind of happened. This tan? Genetics,” he says. “I just got my color analysis back. Guess what? Golden summer, literally. I can’t help it. Every time I drink a Dunkin’ Donuts Golden Hour Refresher, it’s like the sun just finds me.”

The ad seems to be leaning into the idea that everything about Casalegno screams “summer vibes,” centered around warm tones. Throw in the name of his popular series and the fact that he’s promoting a “golden hour” beverage, and the theme lines up.

Bringing genetics into it… not so much.

wtf do genetics gotta do with a refresher https://t.co/x12C48IXl3 pic.twitter.com/1w5eqTQis7 — kel ✿ (@satellitedecode) July 30, 2025

Why are people upset about the Dunkin’ Donuts ad?

Maybe this ad would have slipped under the radar at some other point in time, but the timing—and the word choice—has left some folks unsettled.

Earlier this month, Sydney Sweeney and American Eagle faced backlash over a wordplay-centric ad campaign that kept talking about her “great jeans” and “great genes.” The current political climate in the U.S. has repeatedly stoked fears about white supremacy—banning diversity initiatives, rounding up brown people under the assumption they’re illegal immigrants, the rise and empowerment of neo-Nazis. So, to some, hyping up the genes of a white, blonde, blue-eyed woman was evocative of eugenics, and felt like either a dog-whistle or a really tone deaf mistake.

To see a second ad from a major company mention genetics a week later definitely added to the unease people were feeling. At best, it’s a very strange coincidence or a flop attempt at making fun of the other ad. At worst, the messaging being casually slipped into advertisements is taking a dark undertone.

why are there so many ads talking about genes and genetics… https://t.co/cSHOluQ77F pic.twitter.com/ISmWCFpLd0 — jacob ✨ (@d1g1talw1tness) July 30, 2025

If any other companies have ad campaigns in the works that mention genetics, now might be the time to go back to the drawing board.

