Druski’s uncanny NASCAR “patriot” parody is going viral. Here’s what’s going on

Comedian Druski shocked fans with his latest viral skit, in which he disguised himself as a white “patriot” while attending a NASCAR event last weekend. The comedian, whose real name is Andrew Desbordes, is Black and went through a full transformation. Druski wore white body paint, fake tan lines, and a stringy mullet wig. As a result, his real identity was almost unrecognizable.

He captioned the Instagram video, “That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN 🇺🇸😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭” It has been liked nearly 1.4 million times with over 82K comments. The X post of the video has over 79.3 million views and 72K retweets.

In the skit, Druski fully embodied a stereotypical southern “patriot,” complete with questioning Black NASCAR attendees, offering a lit cigarette to a woman who was sitting on his lap, and singing “Born in the USA” loudly. Folks were quick to note that most NASCAR fans in the video treated him as if he were one of them.

Who is Druski, the man behind the character?

Druski is a Maryland-based comedian, actor, and influencer who first gained traction during the pandemic. Rolling Stone recently ranked him second on its list of the most influential creators of 2025.

His comedy often satirizes cultural stereotypes, from frat boys to influencers, and sometimes leans into political parody. Importantly, Druski said he draws material from real life. “You can always get comedic material from anything,” he told Rolling Stone. “Some of my best work is from real-life moments and being around these types of people.”

That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xcc5ZJypqz — DRUSKI (@druski) September 2, 2025

The internet reacted, with Theo Von chiming in

Fans online were amazed at the effort and makeup behind the act. One shocked person (@MasterChefMoney) wrote, “This is the most impressive whiteface I’ve ever seen. The makeup must have taken hours lmaoo.”

@tiredofdiri noted, “There was probably ppl in this video thinking he’s actually white.” Meanwhile, another person joked, “He could infiltrate the kkk if he wanted.”

Others pointed to his attention to detail, with @WellieBoyce writing, “Dawg…. The white skin is one thing.. but adding the f*cking sunburn farmers tan is going above and beyond 💀”

“Druski’s whiteface was very tasteful,” @dklmarxist chimed in.

Druski’s whiteface was very tasteful — Marxist Lynchist🇳🇬🇵🇸 (@dklmarxist) September 3, 2025

Comedian Theo Von also weighed in. Reacting to Druski’s transformation, Von tweeted, “Wowwww. Anyone do hair and m/u? hit my dms. i feel a jheri curl coming on. 🌚” His response fueled even more conversation about comedians pushing cultural boundaries.

Fans also praised the skit as performance art. One user wrote, “This is actually probably the highest level of performance art this generation will ever witness.” Another asked why Druski hasn’t been formally interviewed about his creative process.

this is scary & fascinating at the same time like why has no one interviewed him about his creative process to coming up with these elaborate skits 😭 https://t.co/XppwV4DXuU — bacall 📼 (@mulhollandmiya) September 3, 2025

