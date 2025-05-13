This viral tweet about what men find “attractive” in a dress is turning into a meme

A tweet from @meghaverma_art claiming a certain style of dress is “actually attractive to men” has lit up the platform and launched days of discourse, largely because it turned into women either gassing up or poking fun at their husbands’ replies. “I asked my husband to send me a dress he found attractive and received this” has become a phrasal template on the app, derailing the original premise and turning it into a meme.

The dresses in the tweet—which racked up nearly 15 million views and 10,000 likes—are feminine and modest, below-the-knee-length powder pink and blue, with princess silhouettes, drapery, and tulle. (Though the account does not outwardly label itself as tradwife, tweets extolling the “feminine virtues” of “humility” and venerating marriage and motherhood abound.)

“These are the kind of dresses that are actually attractive to men. Because they accentuate the hip to waist ratio, while being classy and elegant. They are just sexy enough to be attractive and flattering, but not crass or cheap looking,” reads the caption.

These are the kind of dresses that are actually attractive to men. Because they accentuate the hip to waist ratio, while being classy and elegant. They are just sexy enough to be attractive and flattering, but not crass or cheap looking. pic.twitter.com/W9IHA0rHb5 — Megha (@meghaverma_art) May 9, 2025

Fairly quickly, folks began putting @meghaverma_art’s thesis to the test. “I asked my husband to send me a dress he found attractive and received this,” wrote @zplerhop above a screenshot of a woman modeling a skin-tight black pleather minidress with a plunging back. Their tweet massively outranked the original, amassing over 200K likes.

Other husband submissions included medieval executioner cloaks, Asuka cosplays (anime), and…whatever this is:

Of course, there were folks engaging with the original tweet earnestly, but that conversation is as boring as dressing for the male gaze is. More interesting and fun are the jokes about what men really find attractive. For example, colonial:

Muppet-themed flannel PJs from Kmart:

The girl he gay collection:

And of course, more gorgeous Dr. House brainrot frocks:

The other end of this “discourse” seems to be men confused about what answer they are expected to give, offering each other advice. Is it ultimately a can’t-win type of situation?

Asking your husband to send a picture of a dress he finds attractive is a perfect girl question because there’s no right answer. He sends some Shien trash? Tasteless. Designer dress? Gay. Brandy Melville dress? Pedophile. Sundress? Pornbrained. Reformation dress? Also gay. — Cedar You (@our_decay) May 12, 2025

Writer Sophia Benoit put it best in a quote-reply to a tweet suggesting men send a photo of just a dress, rather than a model wearing it: “I literally cannot imagine living a life like this where everything is a minefield for you and you don’t understand your partner at all and they also hate you.”

