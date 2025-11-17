“This is crazy??”: A DoorDasher posted video of a customer with his pants down during delivery. Now she’s been charged with felonies

A DoorDash driver who claimed she faced sexual harassment during a delivery was recently arrested for recording and posting the evidence online, and reactions are mixed. Olivia Henderson claimed her account had been deactivated after she reported an unsettling encounter at a customer’s home on Oct. 12, 2025.

However, authorities have since arrested her on two felony charges related to unlawful surveillance and the dissemination of surveillance images. Henderson is now scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4, 2025.

What happened with the “DoorDash SA girl”

In Henderson’s initial clip, she said, “A man named Austin orders DoorDash selects the option to have order left at door sees his door dasher (me) has a female name ‘falls asleep on the couch’ with his pants and underwear to his ankles and his front door wide open in 59°F so this is what I see when I have to leave the order.”

She later insisted that both DoorDash and TikTok retaliated against her after she posted the video. Henderson said, “DoorDash punished me for exposing my assaulter, and TikTok is currently punishing me… This is the only justice I’m getting because I also reported this to the police, and the police are doing nothing.”

DoorDash confirmed her account deactivation stemmed from privacy violations, not her harassment report.

The company issued a public statement on TikTok, saying: “Posting a video of a customer in their home, and disclosing their personal details publicly, is a clear violation of our policies.” DoorDash added that both accounts were temporarily suspended while the situation was reviewed.

Additionally, a police report was filed two days after the delivery. In it, the officer noted that Henderson had contacted authorities to prevent similar situations for other workers.

Nevertheless, the responding officer concluded no crime had occurred on the customer’s part. This is, the report said, because the customer had been inside his own home and was not visible from a public space.

Social media reactions

Folks online quickly debated her arrest. One commenter responded, “THEY SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO RECORD AND ACCESS THEIR EVIDENCE WTF DOORDASH.” DoorDash replied that evidence-gathering was permitted. However, “Sharing any customer’s personal information online (including a video of them in their homes) is a direct violation of our policies.”

“The only people against DoorDash didn’t know the context,” one TikToker insisted. Meanwhile, posts on X showed a wide range of opinions.

@vhaerawwn argued that victims faced impossible standards, writing, “victims of sexual [assault] are never believed without proof but record proof and they send you to jail for it.”

However, @ihk0726 countered that the legality was clear: “It is still 100% illegal to film someone inside of their own home without their permission.”

Several people expressed frustration at the broader system.

@menaceofmint claimed that the man allegedly had past indecent exposure allegations, but believed Henderson faced charges because of her response.

the people in the comments believing the false narrative. it was found out that man has past indent exposure charges. he 100% did it on purpose, but i do think she got charged because of how she handled the situation sadly. the justice system is not set up to benefit victims. :( — kenny ((: (@menaceofmint) November 16, 2025

@Needle_of_Arya wrote: “This girl needs a top-notch attorney, because it is clear to most that she was set up by a serial flasher.”

This girl needs a top-notch attorney, because it is clear to most that she was set up by a serial flasher. https://t.co/jc2o9kJMLO — The United States versus Elon R. Musk (@Needle_of_Arya) November 16, 2025

Others, like @planetclarke, insisted the arrest reflected deeper issues. They tweeted, “They’re really trying to punish women for speaking out WITH PROOF!!!”

UMMMMMM soo this is crazy??? They’re really trying to punish women for speaking out WITH PROOF!!! This guy was obviously a flasher. I’m sick, this needs to be corrected immediately. https://t.co/P3wZMexqCL — 🎀 planet clarke 🎀 (@planetclarke) November 16, 2025

