‘Why does it want to die?’: A rare doomsday fish washed up, and people think it’s a bad omen

Can’t shake the feeling that the world is about to end? Take your troubles to the seaside, and maybe you will find a sign. Sightings of a “doomsday fish” have surfaced along the coast of Mexico, and its timing, for some, is uncanny.

Featured Video

“SEE IT! The rarely seen deep-sea known as an ‘oarfish’ has washed ashore in Mexico!,” posted X account @Breaking911, on Feb. 18., 2025. “Legend has it that the creature, known as a ‘doomsday fish,’ only surfaces from the depths of the ocean when something catastrophic is going to happen.”

The post went viral, with over 10.2M views, 55K likes, 9.1K reshares, 11K saves and 1.7K comments.

Advertisement

“What the hell’s going on in the bottom of the ocean that has all these deep sea fish suddenly surfacing?” wrote X user @TheOnlyDSC in the comments.

“We seem to be getting A LOT of ‘doomsday’ fishes lately,” added X user @StormCrow_79. “It’s pretty statistically impossible for all these to be ‘doomsday’ fish. Yet here we are with another one.”

Advertisement

What is the doomsday fish, or oarfish?

Regalecus glesne, more commonly known as an “oarfish” or “ribbon fish,” are marine animals that exist around the world but are most populated in the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea areas, as well as “from Topanga Beach in southern California south to Chile in the eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

While the one caught on camera was relatively small, these fish can grow upwards of 36 feet long, and are usually found in extremely deep waters – as far down as 3,280 feet – and only coming to the surface “after storms or near the surface when injured or dying.”

Distinctive features of an oarfish include shimmery, silver scales, a long dorsal fin, and swimming vertically, which is a tactic it uses for hunting prey.

Advertisement

The post featured a video taken on Feb. 9., 2025, credited to a man named Robert Hayes via Storyful, which has emerged, causing some to wonder if the apocalypse is nigh. Hayes and his beachgoer friends were walking along the Playa El Quemado waves in Baja California Sur, when they came upon the glittery fish struggling ashore.

“Oh my god,” one of Hayes’ party remarked as the fish flailed about in the shallow water.

“What are you doing?” another voice can be heard, off-camera.

Advertisement

Someone else identified the creature. “That’s an oarfish,” they said. “They’ve almost never been seen live. They live a mile deep.”

“It’s come up here to die,” the voice added, which prompted the group to respond with sentiments of sadness and dismay.

“Let’s put it back in the water,” someone suggests. “See if they’ll go.”

Another in the group made sure someone was taking photos and video footage, while someone else remarked that it was “amazing” and that it was the “smallest one” they’d ever seen.

Advertisement

A man from the group gently picked up the fish and tried to guide it back into the water. According to commentary secured by Storyful, the group redirected the fish “three times out to the water, but it came back each time.”

“Why does it want to die?” another forlorn beachgoer asked, to which others replied that it was “hurt or something,” or that maybe it “may not want to die.” Only the “doomsday fish” knows.

Why do people think the doomsday fish is a bad omen?

Because of their massive size, oarfish have been the star of folk tales and stories, mistaken in the past as sea serpents or other mythical creatures. But the oarfish comes with its own legend, and a grim one at that.

Advertisement

Land sightings of the fish are frequently linked to natural disasters, especially earthquakes, according to a Japanese legend from the 17th century. Japan Times explains that back then it was called “ryugu no tsukai, a ‘messenger from the sea god’s palace,” and that it still spooks Japanese fishermen today.

Scientists have dispelled these connections, but do speculate that oarfish “may move into shallower waters due to electromagnetic changes that occur when there is tectonic movement related to faults,” hence the earthquake omen.

In 2023 a much larger oarfish was captured on film by a group of divers in Taiwan. The world hasn’t ended since then, but it’s still enough to spook some swimmers for sure.

Advertisement

X user @Imposter_Edits tried to quell fears when that one was seen. “In case you haven’t seen the latest viral oarfish video that’s been going around, here is the majestic creature,” they posted, resharing a TikTok video about the large oarfish. “

“Dont be too concerned about the earthquake or tsunami rumors, that’s just an old fisherman tale,” they assured. “Most likely these fish are being seen more frequently because of climate change, something that should probably be more concerning than an earthquake.”

Social media users conspire on what the doomsday fish will bring

Some social media users love a good conspiracy, and netizens on X wasted no time replying with their thoughts on what “doom” the doomsday fish might bring.

Advertisement

“Oarfish, AKA doomsday fish as they’re said to bring bad news,” wrote X user @CrocodileCam, resharing the @Breaking911 post. “Theres been earthquakes within 10 days of spotting one, but theres no scientific evidence to back it up. They’re very rare, have no teeth, and can grow to 36ft.”

“No, you can’t have one as a pet,” the emphasized.

Advertisement

“The oarfish, seen as an omen of doom, was found dead on the California coast RIGHT BEFORE the LA Fires broke out,” stated X user @AmazingAnimalsX, in response to the video posted by X account @AMAZlNGNATURE.

“‘Doomsday fish’ only emerges from the ocean’s depths when disaster is near,” warned X user @rorroakadodo. “They got the information that the U.S are renaming the gulf of Mexico.”

Advertisement

“So this probably means the vikings aren’t going to win the super bowl next year,” lamented X user @mrphisterrr, while X user @suayrez remarked that, “We really got an oarfish sighting before GTA (Grand Theft Auto) 6.

But perhaps X user @BigChrisReacts summed it up: “We don’t need this in 2025, I need some community notes saying this is AI generated or from 2012.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @CrocodileCam via X DM for comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









