President Donald Trump proclaims Taylor Swift “no longer ‘HOT’”

President Donald Trump on Friday morning proclaimed singer-songwriter Taylor Swift “no longer hot.”

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” she’s no longer “HOT?”” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The U.S. President has been beefing with the global superstar since 2018, when she endorsed Democrat Phil Bredesen in the Tennessee Senate race and criticized Republican Marsha Blackburn. At the time, Trump responded to Swift’s endorsement by saying: I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about [Blackburn]. I like Taylor’s music about 25% less now, OK?”

It is unclear why Ms. Swift is catching strays from President Trump on the morning of his departure from the Middle East. The singer’s Eras Tour grossed around $2 billion in ticket sales, according to the New York Times, making it the highest-grossing tour in history by a long shot.

More recently, Trump posted AI-generated images of Swift insinuating she was a supporter after questioning why she endorsed former President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. After she endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 race, Trump posted “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social. He also fired shots at her after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the 2025 Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, sharing footage of her supposedly getting booed, then adding, “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!”

