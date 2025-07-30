“Two sides of the same coin”: Doja Cat clowns on Sydney Sweeney’s jeans ad, but her own past haunts her

Doja Cat mocked a controversial Sydney Sweeney American Eagle ad in a Tuesday TikTok video that reminded folks of how funny she can be. The singer simply recited the copy from one of the ads in an exaggerated Southern accent, and that was enough.

The video is playing well with fans of Doja Cat’s antics and critics of the ill-timed ad campaign. However, it’s not going so great with those who remember her own past controversies.

Doja Cat mocks Sydney Sweeney

In the TikTok video, which has so far gained over 19.8 million views, Doja Cat targets a particular ad from the campaign attempting to bring black denim in a big way.

“Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye color,” she said in a backwoods twang. “My jeans are blue.”

She pronounced that final word as “blee,” confirming her intentions in the video description.

This is word-for-word what Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney recites in the original commercial. A viral Pop Base post on X shows the videos side-by-side for comparison.

Doja Cat mocks Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle commercial in new TikTok. pic.twitter.com/22nLoguWGG — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 29, 2025

The American Eagle “good jeans” ad campaign attracted criticism from the left for using rhetoric popularized by eugenicists to make a fabric pun. We all understood what they were going for, but now is not the best time to be talking in any context about how “good genes” are synonymous with Sweeney’s hair and eye color.

As a Black South African woman on her father’s side, Doja Cat has every reason to be irked by these commercials.

“Not on my bingo card”

Doja Cat hasn’t been in the news lately, and fans in the comments expressed their delight at seeing her return. The artist is known for her bold and often quirky persona, which sometimes results in controversy that either thrills or repels her followers.

This TikTok video seems like it landed well, even if it was an unexpected twist. A lot of people are talking about their bingo cards in the comments.

“Doja Cat mocking Sydney Sweeney was not in my bingo card this year but I ain’t complaining,” said @rozemilkteaz.

“Doja waking up from her dormancy to insult Sydney Sweeney was not on my bingo card but hey,” wrote @zoeadvancesp.

“I missed THIS Doja Cat,” said @gigieismycat.

Doja Cat’s past brushes with the alt-right

On X, the overall vibe was a lot different. Commenters repeatedly brought up instances where she seemed to cozy up to the same kinds of people who love to discuss certain genes. In 2023, she caught heat for posting photos of herself in a shirt featuring alt-right comedian Sam Hyde. Doja Cat later apologized, saying she didn’t know who he was.

That didn’t appease some who remembered lyrics from her 2015 song “Dindu Nuffin” and the time footage circulated of her posting sexual comments in a TinyChat with alt-right/incel community members. The singer apologized for these incidents as well.

don’t mock too much, yall are two sides of the same coin boo https://t.co/PBWmib145R pic.twitter.com/yWJhRz51ow — cai (@copmadchanel) July 29, 2025

X user @copmadchanel warned, “don’t mock too much, y’all are two sides of the same coin boo” above a photo of Doja Cat in the offending shirt.

Really don’t want to hear this from the same person who used to solicit nazis https://t.co/TtfxjpwaYm pic.twitter.com/EGZ0MLhpaV — neilani (@neeilani) July 30, 2025

“Really don’t want to hear this from the same person who used to solicit nazis,” said @neeilani.

