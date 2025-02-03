‘Give her another Grammy’: Trevor Noah’s Grammys immigration joke flopped—but Doechii’s reaction is stealing the show

Doechii is having a viral moment after cameras captured her rolling her eyes at Trevor Noah’s joke about immigration at the 2025 Grammys over the weekend.

Noah hosted the annual awards show for the fifth time in a row this year. And although he’s clearly managed to do a good job in the past, things felt a bit more lackluster this time. One particular moment that drew criticism occurred during his monologue when he dropped a reference to immigration before barreling onward.

“We’re going to be honoring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy and 20 million illegal immigrants,” he said. “And tonight, no matter what happens, history will be made.”

Doechii rolls her eyes at Trevor Noah’s immigration joke

Noah happened to be standing next to where Doechii was seated as he hit that particular part of his monologue. Unfortunately for him, his joke didn’t seem to land with her, as the camera captured the rapper waiting a beat, then rolling her eyes as Noah continued speaking.

Immigration is a hot topic in the United States at the moment amidst President Donald Trump’s mass deportation orders. And for years now, Republicans have been banging their drums claiming that large swaths of people who aren’t U.S. citizens are swaying the vote, despite there being no evidence that this is an actual issue.

As such, Noah’s comments felt like they were meant to be a wink and a nod to those who understand those illegal votes aren’t happening. But it ultimately fell flat. There was no real punchline, no joke to make anyone think twice about their views—even the intent of his remarks wasn’t entirely clear to everyone.

Audiences react at home

It didn’t take long for Doechii’s reaction to be singled out and go viral on social media. People who thought Noah’s joke was in bad taste, or a little too meaningless to be worth spouting out at the Grammys, felt seen in that pointed eye roll, and were all too happy to share that moment with her in spirit.

as she should because why would you even add that as a joke…?! — HispanicJ. ☺️ (@thelifeofjorge) February 3, 2025

Trevor Noah’s “illegal immigrant” comment was in poor taste. Doechii rolling her eyes is me pic.twitter.com/n55Coatb0t — august girlie 🫶🏽 (@neilicia_t) February 3, 2025

doechii rolling her eyes at trevor noah’s lame ass … i volunteer to KICK HIS ASS ON LIVE pic.twitter.com/CZiuluAwiE — Doechii Pr Manager (@oceankive) February 3, 2025

give her another grammy https://t.co/iKjynPxF2D — Fantano’s OPINION IN BIO (@theneedledrop) February 3, 2025

As an ‘Edgy joke’ I guess? But It’s not funny and even if he wants folks to understand that Trump’s lies are unfounded it wasn’t the time, place, or structure of humor to do so. Bad taste. Doechii checked that and wasn’t about the bad taste while thousands are being deported. — Patrick S. Bruck (@PatrickSBruck) February 3, 2025

