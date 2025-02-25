‘Out of season, it can be a problem’: Expert warns against 5 ‘toxic’ drinks to ‘never consume’

From avocado pits for pain to Whole Foods food court hacks, hundreds of videos are viewed on TikTok every day, illuminating certain tips, tricks, and benefits for a happier, healthier life. One of these—made by Naturopathic Doctor Janine Bowring—is causing quite a stir in the health and medical community.

On Feb. 14, 2025, Dr. Janine Bowring, a Naturopathic Doctor, TV personality, podcaster and author, uploaded a video to her TikTok called “5 TOXIC Drinks You Should NEVER Consume.” In the TikTok video, she shares five drinks that are dangerous, for different reasons.

The video drew both support and skepticism from TikTok, the medical community, and beyond, as many of the claims made are not scientifically substantiated.

What are the 5 ‘toxic‘ drinks?

The first toxic drink she mentions is alcohol, stating, “The research has shown that things like beer and wine can, and most times do, contain glyphosate.” Bowring explains glyphosate is a herbicide that can damage your gut wall lining. “That’s called leaky gut syndrome, and this can then lead to some autoimmune disorders,” she said.

The second toxic drink is sports drinks. “They’re loaded with sugar, and if it’s the low sugar type, they have artificial sweeteners most times,” she argued.

Diet sodas are next on the list. “Unfortunately, a lot of them are made with aspartame—actually a rat poison,” says Bowring.

Fourth on her list is coconut water. “Out of season, it can be a problem,’ she said. “Not only does it have a little bit of sugar, but it does have deuterium and can really deplete your energy over time.”

Bowring’s fifth and final toxic drink? Fruit juice. “Here’s the surprising one,” she explained. “It’s very high in fructose and can cause that fatty liver.”

#nutrition ♬ original sound – doctorjanine Bowring, ND @j9naturally 5 TOXIC Drinks You Should NEVER Consume❌🥤 Discover the 5 toxic beverages that can harm your health and learn how to make healthier choices. From sugary drinks to artificially sweetened beverages, we’re counting down the top drinks to avoid in order to protect your well-being. Whether you’re trying to lose weight, improve your energy levels, or simply feel better in your own skin, this video reveals the shocking truth about the drinks that are holding you back. Watch until the end to find out which drinks made the list and what you can replace them with for a healthier, happier you. #foodstoavoid

The post performed recieved almost 10K views and nearly 400 likes.

Two days later, Bowring shared the video on her YouTube channel, where it racked up 13K mostly in support of Bowring’s claims.

Experts push back on the claims

In the days that followed, Bowring’s video was widely circulated and reported on by DailyMail.com and UNILAD. In these pieces, Bowring’s claims about drink “toxicity” drew criticism.

One DailyMail comment read, “I’m a doctor with an actual Medical Doctorate (MD) degree. It is amazing that Janine Bowring could squeeze so many lies into such a short article.” Another said, There’s no qualification as a naturopathic ‘doctor’ in the UK, this is misleading, no medical qualification is required. Doctors they are not.”

Much of the reporting also included references to a different TikTok video, where Bowring revealed “the bizarre secret to living longer,” suggesting that taking fewer breaths—5.5 breaths per minute, versus the adult average of 15 to 20 breaths per minute—may be the secret to living a longer life. This information also drew skepticism from commenters.

@j9naturally The SECRET To Living Longer: Fewer Breaths😮‍💨🧓 Discover the surprising secret to a longer life with Dr. Janine! In this eye-opening video, Dr. Janine reveals the incredible benefits of taking fewer breaths, and how it can add years to your life. From reducing stress and anxiety to boosting oxygenation and energy levels, learn how this simple yet powerful technique can transform your overall health and wellbeing. Get ready to take control of your breath and unlock a longer, healthier life! #dailyhealth #breathing ♬ original sound – doctorjanine Bowring, ND

Diet soda, coconut water, and fruit juice: Are they really harmful?

Many doctors agree that alcohol can have unsafe effects on the human body, and glyphosate in particular can adversely affect the human nervous system. Sports drinks are also not recommended by the medical community for their high sugar and caffeine content.

But the rest of Bowring’s TikTok video is not scientifically proven. The consumption of soda—specifically, diet soda—has been widely debated. While aspartame has known health risks, the assertion that it is “rat poison” is untrue, and references an animal study that indicated the chemical might have a negative effect on brain development and health. However, according to an article by Healthline.com, this would likely only happen in humans if they were ingesting an extremely high intake of aspartame.

As for the “toxicity” of coconut water and fruit juices, while both contain sugar and are not a recommended substitute for water, they are both considered safe to ingest in moderation. Fruit juices, specifically, contain a wide range of products, and a consumer must consider the product, source, and its processing before labeling it “unhealthy” or “healthy.”

In an evidence review conducted by Dr. Carrie H S Ruxton and Madeleine Myers at the University of Aberdeen, “fruit juice appears to offer more benefit than risk and there appears to be no justification for discouraging fruit juice within a balanced diet for children and adults.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dr. Janine Bowring, ND via email. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

