‘The FOOTPRINTS’: Video shows Disney guests waiting in line next to poop-covered walls at EPCOT

A guest had an accident at the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Disney World, leaving poop on the queue walls and floor. A TikTok user nabbed footage of the stinky leavings while in line for the EPCOT experience, showing brown smears near a crowd of people covering their noses while they continued to wait in line.

It must be an amazing ride, because not everyone ran for the exit when the smell reached them. Staff also appear absent in the video despite the potential biohazard.

Who pooped at EPCOT?

So far, no information has surfaced about the identity of the Cosmic Rewind pooper. It’s unclear whether they were an adult or a child or why they couldn’t make it to the bathroom. Disney has yet to release a statement on the incident.

What we do know comes from TikToker @araineyday, who posted her video on March 5, 2025. The 11 seconds of footage shows guests in line for the enclosed Guardians of the Galaxy theme roller coaster, many holding their noses or covering their faces with their shirts and sleeves.

A good number of park attendees appear to be leaving the area, perhaps ditching the line for a cleaner ride. Still, a surprising amount of people remained in the queue, shuffling forward as it progressed with one hand over their noses and the other on their phones, probably desperate for a distraction.

At the end of the video is a clear shot of poop smears low on the wall and some brown shoe prints below.

“Flower and garden festival didn’t sit well with somebody,” the TikTok user wrote.

‘This was almost me’

TikTok commenters were widely disgusted at the sight and shocked that so many people put up with the smell to stay in line. Others, especially those with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and other digestive issues offered sympathy for the EPCOT pooper.

“This was almost me in the line for star tours,” said @hacelync. “That damn IBS flares up at the most inconspicuous times!”

“My grandson has a medical condition and he has no sensation in those areas,” wrote @mandee4love. “So he has no idea when he is popping. He does wear a diaper. But when it eats certain foods it just flows like lava.”

More users shared their own stories of theme park queue horrors, some involving additional bodily fluids.

“We were in line for Remy once and the guy behind us threw up not once, but twice, before leaving the line,” reported @carissacarver. “The second time it got on my husband.”

“One time my wife and I were in line to meet iron man at avengers campus, and some kid just starts peeing in line, mom was condoning it too,” said @ferd483.

Some users wondered why Disney World staff didn’t immediately evacuate the area due to a potential biohazard situation. It’s unclear from the video how long the fecal matter had been on the wall and floor, and there are no staff members in sight. It’s possible they hadn’t yet been alerted to the mess.

Do Disney rides have an accessibility problem?

After the video spread to X, user @ShawnNOrlando criticized the Disability Access Service (DAS) Pass rules. These passes allow guests with disabilities that make waiting in long lines difficult or impossible to reserve a spot in line and then return later to get on the ride, but who does and does not get a pass is up to Disney.

“This is the Disney version of ‘Oh we may have f*cked up by making strict DAS requirements on a ride that isnt designed for standby,’” the X user wrote. “Even Flight Of Passage, with a 4 hour wait has a bathroom in the middle of the queue.”

Disney is a little vague about which disabilities and conditions are eligible for a DAS Pass. Their website mentions people with a “developmental disability like autism or similar,” but does not provide a list of conditions that will get you one of these passes. They direct guests to speak with staff “to determine what services may be appropriate to support their visit to the theme parks, including DAS.”

According to Magic Guides, whether or not someone will be granted a DAS Pass is “based on a guest’s ability to wait in line, not their ability to stand in line,” meaning that wheelchair users are excluded.

It remains unclear whether IBS or a similar condition was responsible for the situation at Cosmic Rewind.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @araineyday and Disney for comment.

