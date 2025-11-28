TikTokers are entering their Disney Channel bully era, and it’s hilarious

A new TikTok trend spread across the platform recently that leaned into pure camp as people play-acted Disney bullies for laughs.

Featured Video

Friend groups posted clips where they moved as a unit and delivered exaggerated taunts that felt straight out of early-2000s teen sitcoms. Many creators seemed to poke fun at themselves, not trying to actually insult anyone. As a result, the tone stayed playful.

Moreover, the trend thrived because participants kept the energy loose and theatrical. The “victims” almost always laughed along, and the creators embraced the silliness.

Advertisement

What is the Disney bully stereotype?

People used the phrase “Disney bully” to refer to an over-the-top stock character, often the jock or cheerleading squad’s de facto head. These characters rarely walked alone, typically with a handful of like-minded friends trailing behind them and mimicking their body language. On TikTok, users recreated that vibe with stompy walks, synchronized entrances, and exaggerated confrontation poses. Additionally, creators framed their mini-performances as harmless skits rather than real challenges.

Because the videos operated as short sketches, they relied on punchy one-liners and dramatic facial expressions and posturing. The core of the trend appeared to rest on intentionally terrible insults. For example, several creators recycled scenarios such as asking how someone got picked for the basketball team over them and asking a girl out on a date in the most over-the-top, ridiculous way they can.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the dynamic worked because everyone in the frame understood the joke. The “bullies” circled their friend, tossed out an absurd accusation, and then broke character not long after. Viewers responded well to the collaborative chaos.

@mannythemann1 is one of the major proponents of this trend, posting a full 6+ post series of videos that adds further to the lore of the Disney Channel high school bully. Many of his trending posts have seen upwards of 30 million or more viewers, with one video hitting over 60 million views.

Advertisement

Examples of people participating in the trend

Creators from all over posted their own takes on the trend. For instance, one trio strutted through a school hallway in full melodic unison before launching into fake outrage about a friend’s haircut. Another group filmed in a college dorm to “bully” their hall’s RA like a Disney bully.

Additionally, some participants leaned into nostalgia by wearing outfits reminiscent of early Disney Channel characters, complete with sparkly accessories and poofy hair. Others focused on the jock-style vibes, finishing off their looks with random sports equipment, such as basketballs, to fidget with as they loomed over their “victims.”

Advertisement

Several commenters mentioned that the trend worked best when participants kept it as unserious as possible. Creators agreed. They emphasized that the joy came from acting boldly ridiculous with friends.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.