“He got baby oil”: Kids are apparently playing “Diddy tag” on the playground

A musician and dad said his son and classmates now play “Diddy tag,” a twist on the classic game where the tagged kid becomes “Diddy,” a reference to the rapper currently serving 50 months in prison for facilitating prostitution.

The video elicited reactions from parents and teachers who are stunned that children know enough about the controversy to turn it into playground entertainment.

On Wednesday, @nestaog posted a video of his son explaining “Diddy tag.” His TikTok account is pretty unknown, struggling to break 1,000 views with most videos. However, this one has already gained over 1.2 million.

In the footage, the TikToker filmed himself walking and questioning his kid about the game under the caption “my son told be about the latest game the kids play at recess.”

“I’m sorry, what did you… what?” he asked.

“Diddy tag is when you tag someone and that person’s Diddy,” the child explained. “I haven’t been it because I have asthma and I ran so hard I almost died.”

“Who started that game?” dad inquired.

“Everyone,” his son confirmed.

Hopefully, these young kids are not aware of the more horrifying details that surrounded the Diddy trials. The court found the rapper not guilty of sex trafficking, which is a notoriously difficult charge to prove, but the testimonies by his accusers were gut-wrenching.

The children do, however, know about one detail.

“What do you even know about all that?” the TikToker asked.

“He got baby oil,” his son replied.

This is a reference to the 200 bottles of baby oil investigators found in Combs’ home in LA alongside an additional 900 bottles of Astroglide.

“Mommy I’m scared of THE DIDDY”

According to multiple commenters, Diddy tag is not the only way that kids these days are showing that they pay attention to what’s going on around them. Combs’ name has become an insult among them, and a messed up version of tag isn’t all they’re playing.

“I’m a teacher & I had to ban them from playing ‘escaping diddy’s house,’” said @novemberm4.

“Omg my daughter always says mommy I’m scared of THE DIDDY,” claimed @samreenshak.

“My son told me they insult each other by saying ‘you’re going to diddy’s house,’” wrote @pa_tii20_24.

While it’s not pleasant to know that kids that young know anything about the Diddy trials, some pointed out that it may be for the best.

“If you think about it, they’re learning early to stay away from someone like Diddy,” @janayjeffsn pointed out. “Which will help them in the long run.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @nestaog for comment via TikTok.

