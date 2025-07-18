“I genuinely have rage in my chest”: Dictionary.com’s new changes delete users’ precious saved words lists

Word enthusiasts have been left out in the cold after Dictionary.com made some radical changes.

The Dictionary website’s domain has been registered since 1995, and for the majority of that time, it’s had a strong relationship with its customer base.

Users with a Dictionary.com account were able to log their favourite words, while those who downloaded the Dictionary.com Pro app were privy to a number of perks, including offline dictionaries, grammar tips, rhyming dictionaries, and being able to view the site without ads.

However, in a shocking move, the site hasn’t just canned Dictionary.com Pro. It has removed the ability to make an account altogether, along with deleting any existing accounts on the platform.

Without these accounts, users’ carefully curated word collections are gone for good.

Dictionary.com’s response

So, how is Dictionary.com justifying this? In a purported customer email shared by Redditor u/E_Rujii, the recently-revamped site said the coding information on the old website is different to that on the new website, which made it difficult to carry on the accounts.

“This change was part of our recent app update to improve the design, speed, and functionality of the Dictionary.com app,” the email reads. “While we understand that this changes how you use Dictionary.com, we are hopeful that you will find the overall improvements provide faster search, additional content, and a better design.”

Netizens are disappointed

However, users aren’t exactly finding this reply reassuring.

“This is crazy stuff,” one Redditor wrote. “I’ve used that website prolly 25 years and the paid version of the app for another 8. Just never crossed my mind that it would go anywhere.”

Another described the situation as “infuriating.”

“I had SOOOOO many words saved and this is insane,” they added. “I genuinely feel rage in my chest.”

While a third posted: “The rage I feel rn. Not even the decency to warn us.”

While Dictionary seems to want users to pivot to Vocabulary.com, it looks like things are too little, too late.

