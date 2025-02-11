‘DHL is holding my package hostage’: Trump supporter learns about SHEIN tariffs the hard way

A Trump supporter recently found out how tariffs work after ordering a package SHEIN and facing an extra charge to save the order from the trash. In a Facebook post warning others, Jamie or Jessie Myers complained that DHL was holding their clothes “hostage” for $42 related to the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Chinese e-commerce company SHEIN only offered to pay for half of this charge, so the customer is either paying $21 more than they’d expected or is going to lose the whole order, valued at over $100. They’re not blaming Trump, however, because he said that China would pay for the tariffs. Of course, this is not how tariffs work.

‘He said the tariffs would be on China’

The warning comes from Facebook account “Jamie N Jessie Myers” and a post that they appear to have deleted or removed from public view after X user @notcapnamerica got ahold of a screenshot and shared it with their many followers.

“Heads up if you order from SHEIN they are going to hold your package until they make you pay a tariff!” Myers wrote. “I ordered over $100 of clothes for my family and DHL is holding my package hostage and threatening to send it back or dispose of it. SHEIN has refused to recompensate [sic] me for my items and offered to reimburse me 50% of the tariff.”

The customer complains that SHEIN failed to inform them that this would happen and that now the international shipping company wants another $42. When they reached out to SHEIN, they told DHL to shake down Myers, according to the post.

But hold on, libs. This Trump supporter has a very good reason that the blame shouldn’t be on Trump—because he said so.

“And before anyone wants to add their blame trump for everything bs and say that’s what you get for voting for Donald J. Trump I know what trump said he said the tariffs would be on china New Mexico and Canada not on American citizens.”

Aside from the word “New,” Trump did indeed say this, and why would he lie? What would he have to gain?

How do tariffs work?

On Feb. 1, Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on imports from China along with 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico. While he paused those on our neighboring countries for further negotiations, the one on China remains, and their retaliatory tariffs go into effect today.

Tariffs are an additional charge on goods imported from foreign nations collected by Customs and Border Protection. Governments often use them to encourage domestic companies within their borders to buy locally, because it’s the importers who pay the price, not the target nations.

During both his presidential campaigns for 2020 and 2024, Trump repeatedly claimed that Americans would not foot the bill for his planned tariffs, but that nations like China would.

“Don’t let them tell you, the fact is—China devalues their currency, they pour money into their system,” he said in August 2019. “Because of that, you’re not paying for those tariffs. China’s paying for those tariffs. Until such time as there is a deal, we will be taxing the hell out of China.

News media repeatedly fact checked this claim and found it false based on the basic definition of the word “tariff.”

Americans and the fell for it again award

Many on the political left are reveling in stories coming from Trump supporters like the Myers, feeling that uninformed Republican voters are getting what they deserve. Within the U.S. and abroad, people are laughing at this couple for losing money because they failed to look up what a tariff is.

An X account dedicated to the “Fell For It Again Award” meme posted an image of a figure in a MAGA hat covered in these ribbons in response to the story.

Others offered late explanations of how tariffs work and the important fact that Trump lies to people.

“Shein and Temu holding your packages hostage until YOU, THE US CUSTOMER pays the tariff!” wrote X user @patforfreedom. “‘Wait, Trump said the other country pays the tariff.’ SPOILER ALERT: He lied to you and that’s not the only thing he lied about to con you into voting against yourself.”

“When you don’t do your homework about what a tariff is and just blindly trust a rich con man,” cracked @Kannatta_G.

Of course, some of the people enjoying FAFO stories like these the most are the ones fortunate enough not to live in the U.S. right now.

“Americans entering the Find Out stage is very funny,” said @ojos_no_ven.

The Daily Dot has reached out to SHEIN for comment via contact form.

