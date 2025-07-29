Cringey videos and period discourse are back at it again, together, with the “deroid” trend on TikTok.

However, you might be wondering what a “deriod” is in the first place. So let’s get into it.

What are “Deriods?”

Every person with a uterus knows that getting periods isn’t fun. You have to deal with cramps, messiness, and, worst of all, PMS. It’s normal for people to get a little crabby on their period, and a lot of the time, memes about periods can be deeply relatable. That’s why we love them, right?

But period discourse has been hijacked online by the most unlikely group — cisgender men. Recently, men have been making viral videos about the struggles of having a “deriod”, which, essentially, means “dude period.”

Since it started going viral, the #deriod TikTok hashtag has been used in over 8,000 TikToks.

If they don’t love you on your deriod, they don’t deserve you when you’re dovulating. Know your worth, kings. 😞 pic.twitter.com/KO9u2XUCdD — IRON CRISS (@crissgamc) July 9, 2025

“Deriods” have gone viral

Some TikTokers, like Kia and Joseph (@thedemonbreunfam) went viral after joking about how their period and “deriod” have synced up.

Others, like @thatsisaac_ and @bomiiao shared what they referred to as the “stages” of deriods, which, along with typical period symptoms like cramps, mood swings, and food cravings, include stages like running out of “dampons,” regretting not going on “girth control,” being glad they’re not “dregnant.”

Elsewhere, TikToker @8delacruz_j went viral after posting a video with the caption: “When I give her attitude because I’m on my deriod and girth control.” Next, came captions that read, #meninwomanfields and #ballvulating.

Several TikTok users like @samwaldmf and @vohr also made “get ready with me on my deriod” parody videos, which involved them being irritable and freaking out.

Not everyone sees the funny side

However, the joke hasn’t been well-received by everyone, especially on platforms like Reddit.

“I will NEVER make fun of a person having their period,” one Redditor writes. “Like, why. What a self-centered, unempathetic way to treat someone.

Another adds, “I’m really tired of the fact that apparently the people who are free to talk about my body and how it works are the ones who don’t have bodies like mine. Every time I try to bring it up, somebody tells me I’m being offensive, simply for making any reference to it at all.”

While the original poster highlighted, “I know it’s a joke, but it is annoying to me.”

So, maybe it’s time for “deriod” jokes to stop — or, at least, be framed better. Deriod.

