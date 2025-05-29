“Actually my worst nightmare”: Delta passengers forced to endure impromptu “Moana” performance by a child

Passengers on a delayed Delta flight were forcibly “entertained” by a child singing a song from Disney’s Moana—and not everyone was thrilled about it.

Featured Video

TikToker @druziroaming only had kind things to say when he posted a video that’s now been viewed over 14.6 million times. In it, a young girl is shown holding up a corded phone and giving her a cappella rendition of “How Far I’ll Go.”

“When your Delta flight is delayed 2 hours and you circle Orlando for another 2,” he wrote. “But then a little girl sings Moana on the crew mic and suddenly everything feels okay.”

The recorded portion of the song lasted nearly two full minutes, during which it was blasted to everyone on board.

Advertisement

Conflicting perspectives

Although @druziroroaming seemed to enjoy the unexpected turn of events, plenty of other passengers were less amused. After his video went viral, it didn’t take long for people to start discovering other perspectives that had been posted of the same event from weary travelers who hadn’t planned on being subjected to a child’s whims on top of already stressful flight delays.

“Look I get it,” wrote @venvm_g on his own TikTok. “You tried, she tried, but this is crazy.”

Advertisement

His wife shared his sentiment, posting her own video in which she noted she “wanted to scream” during the experience.

As one commenter helpfully pointed out, “The worst part is, if you’re watching a movie on the plane, the movie pauses when someone makes an announcement. So everyone was FORCED to stop what they were doing and listen to her.”

Unwelcome in-flight entertainment

Although some did their best to show support for the Moana-loving kid online, far more people expressed their frustration with the parent(s) and Delta flight crew that allowed this to happen.

Advertisement

At least the jokes that came out of it served as a pleasant reminder that those of us who don’t think every moment of life needs to cater to children are not alone in that feeling.

This is actually my worst nightmare pic.twitter.com/ip9gDrSE0z — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) May 28, 2025

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frequent flyers to Orlando also pointed out that these flights are often filled with families going to Disney World, with one person who lives there calling every trip home “a babysitting job” and “unbearable.”

“I try to avoid connecting flights in Orlando at all costs because of Disney people,” another commenter added.

Now all the rest of us can do is hope that this viral video doesn’t give any other 11-year-olds ideas the next time they find themselves on a plane with a captive audience—or that there will at least be adults present with the common sense to shut them down.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.