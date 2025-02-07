‘Rest in peace, the Millennial Brand’: People are arguing over the death of the Millennial brand—and what comes next

Pour one out for the death of the Millennial brand, a space that digital marketer Trevor Crump speculates is gone forever.

Crump, who bills himself as a Marketing Agency Owner and 2x Ecomm Founder, posted a TikTok video this week stating, “Over the past few years I’ve watched some of the most darling brands, the ones that we used to idolize, almost completely disappear.”

He goes on to argue that the Millennial branding aesthetic is based on the pursuit of aspiration and perfection. Millennial brands, he says, "are still clinging to that perfection, but the truth is it never existed and it doesn't sell anymore."

He goes on to argue that the Millennial branding aesthetic is based on the pursuit of aspiration and perfection. Millennial brands, he says, “are still clinging to that perfection, but the truth is it never existed and it doesn’t sell anymore.”

Millennials represent the largest group of consumers today and have long suffered the wrath of the business media. Among other things, Millennials have been accused of killing napkins, doorbells, bar soap, and American cheese. But the idea that the long-reigning Millennial aesthetic has also perished intrigued TikTok users.

What is a Millennial brand?

Crump defines Millennial brands as “brands that popped up between 2010 and 2020 with the defining principle that everything needed to be on brand. Think flat lays, symmetry, and ultra-clean aesthetics.” (In the comments he says he’s referring to brands like Warby Parker “and tons of smaller ones in the $5M-$30m range too.”)

Crump theorizes that “Millennial brands were built for a world that just doesn’t exist anymore.” In his video, he argues that these companies used marketing strategies that relied too heavily on the chronological algorithm, and were ill-equipped to deal with the pay-to-play model that hit in 2018.

Crump says “Organic reach vanished. They had to start buying their audience through ads and got completely reliant on it.”

The difference between marketing and branding

Crump’s post has received over 450,000 views, with commenters arguing over whether the death of the Millennial brand has more to do with marketing strategies or the brands themselves.

@Thekingmob writes “They weren’t brands. They were products with an aesthetic wrapped around them. The same will apply to GenZ product led ‘brands’.”

@jdlyga agrees, writing “It’s because big corporations stole the aesthetic and now if you see things that look like this you just think Macys.” And @user7131669404195 asks “What do Staub, le creuset, even Stanley, all have in common?” They point out “A big missing factor here is quality. Flimsy VC backed DTC brands were never a long-term play.”

What comes after Millennial brands?

Crumb theorizes that the death of the Millennial brand makes room for “brands that feel small, human, and community focused.” He points to the success of companies like MTV that channel a ‘90s energy with “bold, expressive vibes.” Crumb also says consumers “want founders that show their face and they want products that actually stand out.”

@smoresquestbars disagrees, responding “Love this take, but imo the founder-focus is getting very tired too.” He speculates that as the economy worsens “I think we’re going to transition into pure product value marketing.”

And @tishaelauren has thoughts about Crump’s claims that platforms started rewarding storytelling and authenticity as the creator economy exploded. She writes “Marketing is always changing that’s why you just have to grow.”

She continued, saying “Soon we’re going to get tired of this whole storytelling model and bold expressive vibes. I’ll check back on this video in 10 years.”

