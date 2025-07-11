Dean Cain calls Superman “too woke,” and the internet claps back with receipts: “You had an episode where…”

Dean Cain’s Superman critique is getting fact-checked by fans who say the Man of Steel has always been progressive.

Dean Cain, best known for playing Superman in the ‘90s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, sparked backlash this week after criticizing James Gunn’s new Superman film as being “too woke.”

What did Dean Cain say about the new Superman?

In an interview with TMZ, Cain expressed concern that the upcoming movie had lost the values he associated with the character, particularly “truth, justice, and the American way.” This is only one of the many versions of the superhero’s slogan, which has not always included “the American way.”

Cain’s remarks came after Gunn described Superman as “an immigrant,” calling his journey “the story of America.” That statement triggered conservative pundits and MAGA supporters. Many of those conservatives have since pledged to boycott the film. Fox News host Jesse Watters mocked the “SuperWoke” film by saying, “You know what it says on his cape? MS-13.”

Cain, echoing right-wing talking points, said, “I think that was a mistake.” He warned that Gunn’s framing could “hurt the numbers on the movie.” He added, “I don’t like that last political comment.”

However, the internet quickly flipped the script on Cain, reminding him that Superman has always been a supporter of good.

The internet reminds Cain what Superman is actually about

Folks on X wasted no time posting clips and episodes from Lois & Clark and other Superman adaptations to highlight the hypocrisy.

One clip from Cain’s own run as Superman had an immigration officer asking for his green card.

One viral tweet read, “I [reckon] Dean Cain would call this episode ‘woke’ in 2025,” alongside a breakdown of a plot where Lois Lane gains Superman’s powers. In that episode, she learns firsthand what it’s like to carry the burden of saving others. It is a deeply empathetic, character-driven storyline that many fans say reflects the very values Cain now criticizes.

I recon Dean Cain would call this episode “woke” in 2025. https://t.co/SOR2p6k8O0 pic.twitter.com/rJcFsb4RNe — Dave Lee (@daveleedwnundr) July 10, 2025

Another user wrote, “Sir, you are part Japanese, YOU were a WOKE version of the character,” and someone else replied, “You had an episode where Superman was [treated] as an illegal immigrant.”

“The only Superman who’s team Luthor,” tweeted @DavidLemon777.

“Ex-Superman Dean Cain blowing hot air out of his a**,” tweeted @Ferd_Turgeson, with a clip from Smallville.

Ex-Superman Dean Cain blowing hot air out of his asspic.twitter.com/OVrUT5L3mj https://t.co/DM4jIu9Pxi — Peebu The Judge👨🏾‍⚖️ (@Ferd_Turgeson) July 10, 2025

Dean Cain’s politics lean right

Though Cain now aligns closely with conservative figures, such as endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 election “100 percent” on Fox News, his past as Superman is coming back to haunt him. Fans called out the irony of Cain championing traditional values while criticizing Gunn’s message of unity.

Meanwhile, reviews for the new Superman have started to roll in. While full critic consensus is still forming, early fan reactions on Rotten Tomatoes have skewed positive. James Gunn has brushed off the controversy, saying, “I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

Gunn’s brother, Sean, didn’t shy away from clapping back at the conservative haters. He said, “Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants, and if you don’t like that, you’re not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way.”

Superman opens nationwide July 11, 2025.

