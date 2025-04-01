‘He was gone for like 10, 15 minutes’: Woman recounts disastrous first date that ended with her car being stolen

A TikToker’s first date took a wild turn after her date claimed to need a phone from her car—and then stole it.

On Sunday, March 30, TikToker @ms.goodie1010 shared a shocking story about a date gone wrong. The woman explained that she had picked up her date after he told her his son had taken his car and he needed a ride. They seemingly had a good time together, but things quickly took a turn when he claimed he’d left his phone in her car and asked for her keys to get it.

What seemed like a small and innocent request turned into an alarming situation when the man walked off with her car keys. He was gone for 10 or 15 minutes according to @ms.goodie1010, during which time she grew suspicious. Eventually, she left the restaurant to find him, and to her dismay, her car was gone. After her date disappeared with her car, the TikToker went straight to social media to document her experience.

In the follow-up video, she told her followers that she called an Uber to her family’s home to get her spare key and filed a police report. The TikToker then went with the police to the address where she had picked up her date, hoping to find him. However, when they arrived, he wasn’t there.

In her video, she expressed her growing frustration. “At this point, I’m doing street justice. I’m gonna call up my cousins, and then we going back over there tonight,” she said.

In a final update to her saga on March 31, @ms.goodie1010 filmed herself in her car. She went over a second time with the police and her relatives and was able to take the car back. There is a question still of her safety, as she didn’t reveal if she got her house keys back from the man.

Dangers of modern dating and how to stay safe

The TikToker’s experience speaks to the potential dangers of modern dating, where people often meet strangers from dating apps. Stories like this one emphasize how essential it is to prioritize safety when meeting someone for the first time.

In 2024, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission reported nearly 70,000 individuals falling victim to romance scams, with total losses amounting to $1.3 billion; approximately $4,400 per victim.

Experts recommend taking a few precautions before meeting a new person. First, meet in a public place, like a coffee shop or restaurant, where there are lots of people around. Let a close friend or family member know your plans and share the details of where you’ll be. It’s also important to never give out personal information, such as your home address, early on in the interaction.

Additionally, using a ride-sharing service can be safer than offering to drive, especially for first dates. This way, you have the option of leaving if things feel off. While it may seem cautious or excessive, it is better to be prepared than to be caught in a dangerous situation.

Finally, trust your instincts. If something feels wrong, it probably is. The TikToker’s story shows how quickly things can escalate, even in what seems like a normal situation.

Viewer reactions to the TikToker’s experience

Folks on TikTok and X, formerly Twitter, were quick to react to the TikToker’s ordeal. Many expressed disbelief and sympathy.

However, not all reactions were supportive. The majority of folks on social media criticized her for trusting a stranger with her car keys, arguing that it was a risky decision. Others hinted that perhaps the man had planned the theft from the beginning, setting up a situation where he could escape with her vehicle.

While it may seem like a tale of bad luck, the TikToker’s situation serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of modern dating and the importance of being vigilant, especially with strangers. Hopefully, her story will encourage others to take extra precautions—both for their safety and their personal belongings.

The Daily Dot reached out to @ms.goodie1010 via TikTok direct message for comment.

