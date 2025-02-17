Advertisement
‘Last month we lost around $70k in deals’: Cybertruck owner complains his car is driving customers away

‘Last month we lost around $70k in deals, and the customers said that it was because we drove a Cybertruck. Any suggestions?’

Anna Good
Tesla Cybertruck
A man who owns a roofing company posted on the “Cybertruck Owners Only” Facebook group claiming he was losing business after potential customers who saw he drives a Cybertruck left his business page negative reviews.

Yoni Menaker, owner of Blue Angel Roofing in Atlanta, GA, posted on the Cybertruck-friendly Facebook page that he has been flooded with negative reviews, an action called ‘review bombing’, and claimed to have lost around $70K in roofing jobs because of it, according to Torque News. He was seeking advice in his post, which has since been deleted.

He wrote, “I have a dilemma. I have started to lose customers because I drive a Cybertruck. I have also received some bad reviews in the past, and I am not sure what to do. I love this truck, and it’s the best truck I have ever had. But last month, we lost around $70k in deals, and the customers said that it was because we drove a Cybertruck. Any suggestions? I’m in Atlanta.”

The review Menaker shared in his post said, “I’m just going to say, if a roofing company has a Cybertruck, maybe reconsider using them as your roofer.”

They also shared a photo of Menaker’s Cybertruck, which had the Blue Angels Roofing logo on it. 

Recent reviews of the roofing company 

Since posting his complaint on the Facebook page, more reviews have been posted on both the company’s Facebook page and Google Reviews.

“Drives a Cybertruck, implying poor judgement [sic] and a lazy attitude towards safety and quality,” wrote one man on Facebook.

Review bomb of a roofing company. Text reads, 'Any company that drives a $120,000 vehicle is probably overcharging their customers. Probably like, by a lot. They're probably paying their roofers a bare minimum, and just reaping a ton of profit by charging exorbitant rates and using sub-standard materials (if they try to install Tamko shingles, that's one sign - that's builder grade crap shingles). I'm not saying use these guys or not, but I am saying obtain multiple quotes from different roofers before signing any contract. We obtained over 10 different bids and they were WILDLY all over the place. The highest quote was $23,000, the lowest was $7900. The significant majority were around $8500. Imagine that, one company wanted to charge $23,000 where most people were around $8500. Everyone absolutely is free to drive whatever vehicle they want, but customers also have the right to get multiple bids. Just something to keep in mind.'
Another person who left a two-star review wrote, “My roof is still leaking and I lost my government job.”

Review bomb of a roofing company. Text reads, 'This company supports the Elonocracy government we are currently in. I would not trust them to have compassion for your costs or situation as they have a cybertruck to pay for.'
A woman who claimed to have been a potential customer gave one star to the roofing company and wrote, “What a shame, Yoni pulled up in a Cybertruck to quote me on a potential roof job. I turned him away and told him ‘I don’t deal with contractors who make obviously poor decisions. Especially ones who buy overpriced impractical trucks from antisemitic oligarchs like Elon Musk.’ Take your business elsewhere.”

Responses from fellow Cybertruck owners

While the original Facebook post has been deleted, several Cybertruck owners chimed in on a repost of Menaker’s story on the same group.

Response to Cybertruck owner's complaint about losing business because of his car. Text reads, 'Looking for attention'
One man wrote, “I checked his company reviews, it’s not the Cybertruck 🤣”

Response to Cybertruck owner's complaint about losing business because of his car. Text reads, 'If a vehicle is really costing you business then don’t drive it around. As a business owner, you have to decide for yourself if the lost business is worth it.'
“Haha he lost 2 Roofing jobs at max.. Other companies need to eat tooo,” said another.

Response to Cybertruck owner's complaint about losing business because of his car. Text reads, 'To be fair - driving around in a 100k vehicle that people know is 100k can be damaging to the business. If someone who’s going a service for me drives up in a flashy car it signals more about him than he realizes. Some people like it but others won’t. Apparently people also found his business on Google reviews and the reviews were bad not cus of the truck. So take everything with a grain of salt always.'
Why are people boycotting Tesla?

The Cybertruck has been a controversial topic since it was first announced, but it is even more so in the present day, with multiple major recalls in its first year, memes comparing the vehicles to pixelated video game cars and dumpsters, and Elon Musk’s actions since the 2024 election and the actions of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was previously the United States Digital Service, created under former President Barack Obama.

People are now protesting by boycotting products related to Musk, from Tesla to X (formerly known as Twitter), and Tesla owners who are against his actions are also buying bumper stickers to show that they don’t support him, if they can’t or don’t want to sell the Cybertrucks like many are now doing—including singer Sheryl Crow.

Tweet of a protest outside a Tesla dealership. Text reads, 'Protests erupted outside Tesla dealerships across the USA over Elon Musk's ties to Trump. Tesla Motors sales in Germany Elon Musk's plunged 60% after Musk backed the far-right AfD.'
Tweet with a photo of Sheryl Crow waving goodbye to her Tesla car with a big smile on her face.. Text reads, 'American singer and musician Sheryl Crow ditched her Tesla , saying, 'There comes a time when you decide who to align with.' Will Musk politics cost Tesla Motors its loyal customers?'
According to MarketWatch, TSLA hit a peak in the market on Dec. 17, 2024, at $479.86 and has dropped drastically ever since. It currently stands at $353.92.

Blue Angel Roofing did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

