‘Last month we lost around $70k in deals’: Cybertruck owner complains his car is driving customers away

A man who owns a roofing company posted on the “Cybertruck Owners Only” Facebook group claiming he was losing business after potential customers who saw he drives a Cybertruck left his business page negative reviews.

Yoni Menaker, owner of Blue Angel Roofing in Atlanta, GA, posted on the Cybertruck-friendly Facebook page that he has been flooded with negative reviews, an action called ‘review bombing’, and claimed to have lost around $70K in roofing jobs because of it, according to Torque News. He was seeking advice in his post, which has since been deleted.

He wrote, “I have a dilemma. I have started to lose customers because I drive a Cybertruck. I have also received some bad reviews in the past, and I am not sure what to do. I love this truck, and it’s the best truck I have ever had. But last month, we lost around $70k in deals, and the customers said that it was because we drove a Cybertruck. Any suggestions? I’m in Atlanta.”

The review Menaker shared in his post said, “I’m just going to say, if a roofing company has a Cybertruck, maybe reconsider using them as your roofer.”

They also shared a photo of Menaker’s Cybertruck, which had the Blue Angels Roofing logo on it.

Recent reviews of the roofing company

Since posting his complaint on the Facebook page, more reviews have been posted on both the company’s Facebook page and Google Reviews.

“Drives a Cybertruck, implying poor judgement [sic] and a lazy attitude towards safety and quality,” wrote one man on Facebook.

Another person who left a two-star review wrote, “My roof is still leaking and I lost my government job.”

A woman who claimed to have been a potential customer gave one star to the roofing company and wrote, “What a shame, Yoni pulled up in a Cybertruck to quote me on a potential roof job. I turned him away and told him ‘I don’t deal with contractors who make obviously poor decisions. Especially ones who buy overpriced impractical trucks from antisemitic oligarchs like Elon Musk.’ Take your business elsewhere.”

Responses from fellow Cybertruck owners

While the original Facebook post has been deleted, several Cybertruck owners chimed in on a repost of Menaker’s story on the same group.

One man wrote, “I checked his company reviews, it’s not the Cybertruck 🤣”

“Haha he lost 2 Roofing jobs at max.. Other companies need to eat tooo,” said another.

Why are people boycotting Tesla?

The Cybertruck has been a controversial topic since it was first announced, but it is even more so in the present day, with multiple major recalls in its first year, memes comparing the vehicles to pixelated video game cars and dumpsters, and Elon Musk’s actions since the 2024 election and the actions of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was previously the United States Digital Service, created under former President Barack Obama.

People are now protesting by boycotting products related to Musk, from Tesla to X (formerly known as Twitter), and Tesla owners who are against his actions are also buying bumper stickers to show that they don’t support him, if they can’t or don’t want to sell the Cybertrucks like many are now doing—including singer Sheryl Crow.

According to MarketWatch, TSLA hit a peak in the market on Dec. 17, 2024, at $479.86 and has dropped drastically ever since. It currently stands at $353.92.

Blue Angel Roofing did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

