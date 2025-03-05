‘I couldn’t believe my eyes’: Cybertruck owners report damage, shock after Mardi Gras appearance is met with beads, boos, and backlash

A Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Monday evening forced a series of Cybertrucks participating in the parade to leave early for their safety.

The Tesla Cybertrucks that took part in the Krewe of Orpheus parade in New Orleans Monday night are reportedly all from the same Cybertruck club. Organizers invited them to the parade, according to @winespringcafe on X. However, they didn’t receive the welcome they expected.

Here’s a cybertruck getting booed at Orpheus to brighten your Lundi Gras: — Blair Hopkins (@hopkinsmsb.bsky.social) 2025-03-04T00:46:58.003Z

X user @JEHazel75 posted a photo of the damage to his truck, writing “If you think assaulting my wife and vandalizing our Cybertruck is going to persuade us to join your anti-Elon or anti-Tesla views you’re sadly mistaken.”

“SUPER impressed with how well the Cybertruck performed. Even with the B-pillar glass shattered, FSD and camera worked flawlessly on the 2-hour drive home,” he added.

Reaction to the Cybertrucks in the Mardi Gras parade

These Cybertrucks faced a hostile reception as the electric vehicles rolled through the streets adorned with American flags. They were met with loud boos from the crowd. Additionally, many people threw beads and other debris at the trucks in what appears to be an attempt to cause damage.

According to first-hand accounts, it appears that the Cybertruck owners weren’t prepared for the reception they received. Redditor u/jobles95 explains that they were one of the marshals riding in the Cybertrucks for security detail. The Redditor wrote, “It was boos and attacks from start to evacuation. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I knew it was gonna be bad, but holy sh*t. The people in charge were telling us to get out and stop people from crowding the trucks, and we all said ‘I’m not stepping foot out of this thing, they’ll think I’m apart of this and attack me’.”

They added that the Cybertruck drivers were trying to drown out the booing by blasting music. The group the marshal was assigned to were also “defending Elon the whole time to me.”

Eventually, all of the Cybertrucks in the parade left early and some of them sustained damage, according to the owners and people in the crowd. Several of the Cybertruck owners took to X, to share their frustration and disappointment. Others, like @winspringcafe, shared their pride in their Cybertruck despite the public’s reaction.

Public opinion of Elon Musk is affecting Tesla

This incident underscores a growing backlash against Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk. Recent surveys reveal that 54% of U.S. adults hold an unfavorable view of Musk, while 36% express a very unfavorable opinion. The divide is stark along political lines: 73% of Republicans view Musk favorably. Meanwhile, a mere 12% of Democrats share that sentiment.

Musk’s role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has further polarized public opinion. His aggressive cost-cutting measures and mass layoffs have sparked debates about potential impacts on essential federal services. A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicates that a majority of Americans are concerned that Musk’s initiatives could adversely affect services their communities rely on. Additionally, 71% believe that the wealthy wield excessive influence over the Trump administration.

The repercussions of this sentiment are evident in Tesla’s market performance. In Europe, Tesla’s sales have dropped by 45%, with competitors like Volkswagen and Toyota surpassing its popularity. This decline is attributed not only to Musk’s controversial political involvement but also to his contentious remarks on immigration and the LGBTQ+ community, per The Irish Sun.

In Scotland, for example, the sentiment is even more pronounced. A recent Ipsos survey revealed that 70% of Scots hold an unfavorable opinion of Musk. This mirrors their views on Donald Trump. This widespread disapproval suggests that Musk’s influence and actions are under intense scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic.

Other instances of Cybertrucks being attacked

The Mardi Gras incident is not an isolated case. Across the United States, Tesla dealerships have been targets of vandalism and arson. In France, someone set a Tesla showroom on fire. This resulted in the destruction of 12 vehicles and an estimated $700,000 in damages.

There have also been instances of people egging and leaving dog feces on Cybertrucks. While people joke about the vehicles looking like dumpsters, they have also been accidentally used as such.

