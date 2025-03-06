‘Cybertruck hunters’ are following Cybertrucks just to roast Musk with light projections

A new TikTok account is hunting Tesla Cybertrucks and projecting anti-Elon Musk messages on their back panels.

TikTokers @cybertruck_hunters have posted only 20 videos thus far since Feb. 13, 2025. However, the account has rapidly amassed a following of over 35.1K and garnered over 1.1 million likes across these videos.

What are the Cybertruck projections?

The concept behind @cybertruck_hunters is relatively simple. Cybertrucks have a flat back tailgate panel with low to no visibility behind them. The TikTokers drive around with a projector hooked up to a laptop with a video that runs through anti-Musk and anti-Tesla messaging.

One member of the duo wears a Jack Skellington mask, styling themselves as Angry Jack, while the driver is described as a “fed employee enjoying his buyout.” When the creators find a Cybertruck, they tailgate it and project the messages on the back tailgate panel, using it as a makeshift canvas.

The content projected by @cybertruck_hunters ranges from critiques of the vehicle itself to jabs at Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO. One projection reads, “No, the price of eggs aren’t falling, but the price of this piece of junk sure is,” as the K in “junk” falls down in the animation. This commentary is a direct reference to the Cybertruck being one of the most-recalled vehicles of 2024.

According to CarBuzz, “Of the 16 recalls for the [Tesla] brand, 25% related to problems with the electrical system, while the airbags and back over prevention system received two recalls each.” Only seven of the 16 recalls were specific to the 2024 Cybertruck.

Another projected message states, “Hey, don’t hate me. Musk sold me this sh*tbox…and the f*cker stole my social security number.” Some projections delve into Musk’s personal life, with certain messages being explicit such as Cybertruck drivers compensating for something else. Others mockingly poke fun at the owners of these vehicles, insinuating that they are either Nazis or Nazi sympathizers.

Community reactions to the Cybertruck projections

The TikTok community has largely responded with enthusiasm to this account’s project. Folks have expressed admiration for the account’s creativity and boldness. One person commented, “Angry Jack is the Batman we need!!” to which the TikToker replied, “i’m vengeance – angry jack the cybertruck hunter”

After another person commented asking about the Cybertruck Hunters’ setup, they replied, “angry jack has been thinking about doing a ‘how to’ video soon – thank you for support angry jack salutes you.”

One TikToker pointed out, “The best part is due to the zero rear visibility, they have zero idea.”

Public opinion of Musk directly impacts Tesla

The activities of @cybertruck_hunters occur against a backdrop of increasing scrutiny of Elon Musk. Recent surveys show that 54% of U.S. adults hold an unfavorable view of Musk, and 36% express a very unfavorable opinion.

The repercussions of this sentiment are evident in Tesla’s market performance. In Europe, Tesla’s sales have dropped by more than 45%. In Germany, they saw a 60% decline in January and a 76% drop in February. This general decline in sales is attributed not only to Musk’s controversial politics but also to his controversial remarks on immigration and the LGBTQ+ community.

As @cybertruck_hunters continue their nocturnal projections, their unique blend of satire and guerrilla art is gaining momentum. Whether their work is viewed as activism, trolling, or performance art, one thing is certain: they’ve found a way to use Tesla’s creation as the ultimate billboard for dissent.

