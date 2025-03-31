‘Coyote vs. Acme’ movie saved from Warner Bros., will hit movie theaters in 2026

Ketchup Entertainment rescues Coyote vs. Acme from the Warner Bros. vault, acquiring the film for $50 million. Fans are rejoicing after a years-long battle over whether or not the movie would ever see the light of day.

Featured Video

Warner Bros. shelved Coyote vs. Acme in 2023

In November 2023, Warner Bros. shocked fans by shelving the completed film Coyote vs. Acme, opting instead for a tax write-off. The decision angered audiences and industry professionals who had anticipated the live-action/animated hybrid. Warner Bros. justified the move by citing strategic shifts in content priorities. However, many saw it as another frustrating example of cost-cutting over creativity.

This cancellation followed similar moves with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, which both remain unreleased despite being nearly finished. Hollywood insiders criticized the studio for discarding completed films with significant fan interest.

Advertisement

A fan dressed as Wile E. Coyote protesting today outside the Warner Bros lot to release ‘COYOTE VS ACME’ pic.twitter.com/Fj59LkHSNq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 11, 2025

The shelving of Coyote vs. Acme sparked online campaigns demanding its release. Fans and filmmakers questioned whether Warner Bros. valued artistic expression or just bottom-line financial decisions.

Ketchup Entertainment acquires Coyote vs. Acme

In a surprising twist, Ketchup Entertainment has purchased the worldwide distribution rights to Coyote vs. Acme for approximately $50 million. The independent studio plans to release the film in theaters in 2026. This acquisition marks a rare victory for shelved projects, proving that studio cancellations do not always mean the end.

Advertisement

Directed by Dave Green, the film follows Wile E. Coyote as he sues the Acme Corporation over faulty products. The cast includes John Cena as Acme’s defense attorney and Will Forte as Coyote’s lawyer. The movie blends live-action and animation, staying true to the classic Looney Tunes humor while introducing a storyline inspired by the 1990 The New Yorker magazine article “Coyote v. Acme” by Ian Frazier.

Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West shared his excitement about the film’s potential, saying, “Coyote vs. Acme is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation,” West said in a statement released on Monday, March 31, 2025.

Hollywood has opinions on the shelving of Coyote vs. Acme

Before the acquisition, actor Will Forte, who plays Coyote’s lawyer, expressed frustration over Warner Bros.’ shelving of the film.

Advertisement

Will Forte on Warner Bros. Discovery shelving ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’:



“It’s fucking bullshit. It deserves so much better than it got. […] I like talking about the movie because I don’t want people to forget what Warner Bros. did to this.”

pic.twitter.com/5WmV4ffGhA — ToonHive (@ToonHive) February 6, 2025

He described it as “incredible,” praising its humor, visuals, and emotional depth. Forte lamented that a film of such quality might never be seen by audiences. His comments echoed those of many who worked on the project.

To the cast and crew of Coyote vs Acme… pic.twitter.com/UdttuEs9J7 — Will Forte (@OrvilleIV) February 29, 2024

Animation industry professionals also voiced their outrage. An editor who worked on the project told Forte, “I’m so proud I got to edit your wonderful performance.” With Ketchup Entertainment’s intervention, fans, cast members, and animators alike can now look forward to experiencing Coyote vs. Acme on the big screen.

Advertisement

Fan and online sentiment about the revival

Fans have reacted with overwhelming enthusiasm to the film’s rescue. Many had feared Coyote vs. Acme would be lost forever, much like other scrapped projects. On social media, supporters celebrate the film’s return and praise Ketchup Entertainment for stepping up. The hashtag #ReleaseCoyoteVsAcme trended for months, showing the audience’s deep frustration over Warner Bros.’ decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And after all these years, justice was made for Wile E. Coyote!



Cuz’ COYOTE vs. ACME was finally saved from the claws of David Craplav and WB!!! 🥳🥳🥳



Now it’s coming in 2026! https://t.co/LtsUxIBx3W pic.twitter.com/NfTRHS0Eqx — PurFox Mitchell 🌈 || #CeasefireNow 🍉 (@The_PurFox) March 31, 2025

However, some remain cautious. While Ketchup Entertainment is passionate about the project, it lacks Warner Bros.’ vast marketing resources. Fans wonder if the film will receive the promotional push it deserves. Others worry about potential distribution delays or limited theatrical releases. Still, the general consensus is relief that the film will finally reach audiences.

Advertisement

“Animation is cinema” people when you ask them to watch Coyote Vs. Acme in theaters after they “saved” it https://t.co/beOwbgtRx5 pic.twitter.com/ryR9Tq17xS — COOLGUY2001!!! 🧮 SACKBOY’S POOKIE 🤎 (@applepry) March 31, 2025

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.