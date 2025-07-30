“Holy psyop”: Conspiracy theorists fixate on “Masonic” 33rd floor after deadly Manhattan shooting

After a tragic Manhattan shooting, some online sleuths believe the number 33 reveals a hidden message behind the violence.

On Monday, July 28, Shane Tamura killed four people, including NYPD officer Didarul Islam, after opening fire inside 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. He killed three and injured one on the ground floor and then rode the elevator to the 33rd floor, where he fatally shot a fourth person and then turned the gun on himself.

According to reports, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that the gunman blamed the NFL for injuries sustained while playing football in high school.

Conspiracy theorists on X, however, latched onto that floor number, citing its alleged occult and Masonic connections. Despite the lack of evidence, users quickly connected the dots to long-standing numerology theories.

The number 33 sparks Masonic, biblical claims

Online, the number 33 has long carried symbolic weight. It’s often referenced in theories involving Freemasons, biblical prophecy, and even Satanic rituals. So when early reports stated that Tamura shot himself on the 33rd floor, some conspiracy-minded users claimed it wasn’t a coincidence.

“33 is their favorite number,” one X user wrote, “and that is because it’s a calling card for the Freemasons. They use this number to mock the age that Jesus was when He was crucified.” They went on to say that 33% of angels were cast down from heaven and that there is Satanic symbolism even in the logo of the company Blackstone. Wesley LePatner, CEO of one of Blackstone’s subsidiaries, was one of the victims in the shooting.

Some theorists also pointed fingers at the building’s management. One user noted that the 33rd floor is managed by Rudin Management and said, “The Manhattan shooter drives from Vegas to NYC to go up to the 33rd floor? What’s New York in gematria?… 666! Rudin? 333! Holy psyop. Is this the beginning of something much bigger? Feels like the start of something to me.”

BRO WTF!!!! The 33rd floor is owned by “Rudin management” The Manhattan shooter drives from Vegas to NYC to go up to the 33rd floor? What’s New York in gematria?… 666! Rudin? 333! Holy psyop. Is this the beginning of something much bigger? Feels like the start of something to me pic.twitter.com/KwqwsAQTRF — Keith🇺🇸✝️ (@Americaonly9) July 29, 2025

“He didn’t climb 33 floors by chance and land at BLACKSTONE,” @Emilia__writes tweeted. “Too many of these events feel staged for the shadows.”

These theories, however, ignore several facts. Authorities have yet to release any indication of Tamura’s motive beyond anger at the NFL, which is in the same building but not on the 33rd floor. Reports only confirm that Tamura lived in Las Vegas with his parents and struggled with mental health.

Despite the tragic reality that four lives were lost, some users have shifted attention to numerical patterns and symbolism. Theories have multiplied, though authorities have not commented on the 33rd-floor connection, nor confirmed any links to religious or occult meanings.

