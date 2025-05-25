Advertisement
Culture

26 unhinged money-saving hacks for people too poor for sanity

“Discarded pizza boxes are an excellent source of cheese.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
2 panel image with text over Gimme your most unhinged money saving hacks. And the response: never use a shopping cart in store. Buy what you can carry.

Social media users have spent the last few weeks posting their most unhinged money-saving hacks as budgets tighten across the U.S.

Featured Video

Earlier this past Spring and again in May, two X posts went viral for seeking out wild ideas for building savings accounts. This kind of advice, no matter how surprising, is easily going viral during a period of serious financial “yikes” and “oof” for most Americans.

Some of these hacks may seem more or less relevant based on your income bracket, and a couple of them are probably bad advice. The Daily Dot does not condone the following behavior.

Sane spending habits? In this economy?

As the effects of President Donald Trump’s tariffs begin to show themselves and the economy wobbles like a drunk toddler, people have moved on from seeking ways to spend more responsibly. These are the days when you may shift to the opposite end of the spectrum from overspending and into unhinged frugality.

Advertisement

People are going on imaginary shopping sprees and walking around the store with armfuls of groceries like weirdos. Others, some hopefully not so serious, are advocating for outright theft. The wildest are using the elements as refrigerators, like it’s the time before we invented electricity.

A few posters seem to actually be starving themselves. Unfortunately, having to skip meals to get by has been the reality for millions of Americans for many years, and that’s getting worse all the time. Just remember that poor nutrition can result in serious health costs down the line, so use that only as a last resort.

26 utterly unhinged money-saving hacks

From the X threads of @praiseoghre and @tosinolaseinde come some of the mind-blowingest financial hacks of the era. A few of these may only seem “out there” to those not used to curbing their spending habits, like not buying a new phone every year. Some may actually be useful. 

Advertisement

But for the most part, I’m here for the shock value…

1.

Tweet reading 'Hide money all over my wallet. I have ADHD…I forget about it then I’m surprised when I find like 200 spread over my wallet'
@SCARLETTOLOGYY/X

2.

Advertisement
Unhinged money saving hack post about not using grocery carts.
@praiseoghre/X

3.

Tweet reading 'Turned off the fridge in winter and used the balcony as cold storage.'
@GiftVincy/X

4.

Advertisement
Unhinged money saving hack post about a savings account with no card attached.
@praiseoghre/X

5.

Tweet reading 'Threaten to quit/cancel anything with a subscription. That's car insurance, Netflix, Amazon, credit cards with annual fees, etc. I get offered prime for free every 3 months, paramount plus just gives itself away. Chase credit card gave me this year's fee for free. Cancel stuff'
@secretdaemon/X

6.

Advertisement
Unhinged money saving hack post about phantom online shopping.
@praiseoghre/X

7.

Unhinged money saving hack post
@praiseoghre/X

8.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'Not leave home.'
@lifeofdanel/X

9.

Unhinged money saving hack post about going as many days without spending as possible.
@praiseoghre/X

10.

Advertisement
Unhinged money saving hack post about curbside pickup.
@praiseoghre/X

11.

Tweet reading 'I take a “no spend day”. I choose one day in 30 days where I don’t spend any money. Either on food, data etc. A real no spend day'
@_UG_official/X

12.

Advertisement
Unhinged money saving hack post about putting money into savings every time you buy something you don't need.
@praiseoghre/X

13.

Unhinged money saving hack post about stealing toilet paper from parents.
@praiseoghre/X

14.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'I buy my needs, not my wants. I ensure I have a lot of foodstuffs at home, so I don't need to buy anything outside. When I'm in the market, I buy in bulk for the next 3-4 months, then I restock when I see it's remaining 1 or 2.'
@quinlateefa/X

15.

Unhinged money saving hack post about stealing groceries.
@praiseoghre/X

16.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'Put up a wishlist white board. Every month we wanted to buy something or spend we put that thing on the whiteboard with the cost. At the end of the month we chose what we would buy and what we wouldn’t. Erased the board. Eliminated impulsive overspending.'
@__JasonMarshall/X

17.

Tweet reading 'Discarded pizza boxes are an excellent source of cheese'
@AllanRicharz/X

18.

Advertisement
Unhinged money saving hack post about transferring change from checking to savings.
@praiseoghre/X

19.

Unhinged money saving hack post about sleeping for dinner.
@praiseoghre/X

20.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'I once got a costco account with a friend and we'd buy groceries together, then divide them into Tupperware/freezer bags and split everything so nothing went bad. Saved a bunch of money that way'
@secretdaemon/X

21.

Unhinged money saving hack post about refusing to buy what's in the Amazon cart until pay day.
@praiseoghre/X

22.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'My husband and I both worked for many years (I’ll go back to work this year) yet we formed our entire life around living on just his income like mine doesn’t exist. It’s deposited into a separate investment account that we had never set up to take money out until the twins were born.'
@EsqAndTwins/X

23.

Tweet reading 'Buy a good car and keep it as long as possible. ▪Buy durable household furniture and keep them as long as you can. ▪Replace phones only when they no longer work. ▪Keep the same spouse, divorce is costly. PS: Don't change what is working!'
@cheruiyotkb/X

24.

Advertisement
Unhinged money saving hack post about fasting during Ramadan.
@praiseoghre/X

25.

In Body Image
@AppWoodHome/X

26.

Advertisement
Tweet reading 'Ended my relationship.'
@lewiotieno/X

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Advice DIY Life Hacks Money Tariffs
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot