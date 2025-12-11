Celebrities join the “come on Superman, say your stupid line” trend to drag themselves

A new “fill in the blank” TikTok trend has gained celebrity status by demanding, “Come on Superman, say your stupid line.” With names like Sabrina Carpenter and Hailey Beiber now participating, it’s safe to say that the meme has peaked in the first weeks of December.

What the “stupid” line is that follows is up to each individual.

Why is Superman saying a stupid line?

Though the exact origins remain unknown, this trend started taking off on TikTok in mid-November. According to Know Your Meme, one of the first came from @nskzidqtb00 on Nov. 16, eventually gaining her over 3.7 million views.

The video is set to Tame Impala’s 2015 hit “The Less I Know the Better,” which includes the phrase, “Come on Superman, say your stupid line”—the narrator internally prompting Trevor, his love interest’s new guy, to just go ahead and make her fall more in love with him. But this TikToker came up with one of her own about “never drinking again.”

The “stupid line” is supposed to be anything you say out loud or tell yourself over and over, knowing you’re going to break that promise. Alternatively, it could just be something you repeat a lot, as long as you’re poking fun at yourself. As time went on, some started using it to mock others.

A good number of women on the app, including @itsnotnotus, used some version of “I have to pee.”

Others started using the meme to reference their favorite characters. With the new season finally in progress, Stranger Things fans like @nanapuff98 are all over this trend.

The TikTok hashtag #stupidline now features close to 14,000 videos.

Celebrities and their stupid lines

As we entered the final month of 2025, the “stupid line” meme reached the world of celebrities. Hailey Beiber grabbed over 27.7 million views with her entry last week. As she rolled her eyes through the verse, the caption revealed her shame around a sweet tooth.

“Can I see the dessert menu?” it said.

Meanwhile, actor and musician Zachary Gordon hinted at his relationship troubles.

“Don’t call me. Don’t come by my house. We’re done,” the caption reads.

It’s unclear if he says that line a bunch or if multiple other people have said it to him.

On Monday, the Late Night with Seth Meyers account got singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter to participate with her line, “have you ever tried this one?”

Even older celebrities are catching on. Last week, Wicked star Kevin Chamberlin got 43.4 million views by poking fun at his own laziness, mouthing “but it’s so far.”

