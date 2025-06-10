“They’re both blue”: Woman goes viral after discovering she’s colorblind while trying to give away gray furniture online

A woman asks the internet to confirm her “blue” chair isn’t gray, and everyone agrees that it is aggressively gray. However, the story has more twists than you’d expect—and it turns out, she’s colorblind.

Featured Video

Kristin (@im.krispy) blew up on TikTok recently after posting a simple question that led to an absolute avalanche of hilarious responses. In her viral video, Kristin asked viewers to confirm that both her couch and the chair she was giving away were blue, not gray. The internet, however, strongly and unanimously disagreed.

Her tone was sincere. “I know they’re both blue,” she said in the video. “Just tell me you see it too.” Unfortunately for Kristin, no one did. Here’s the furniture in question:

Advertisement

TikTokers responded to Kristin’s blue-or-gray furniture question with humor

The moment quickly snowballed into one of TikTok’s funniest visual misfires in recent memory. Unlike the infamous white-and-gold vs. blue-and-black dress debate, which was a result of a visual trick backed by science, this one had a clear consensus with the simple explanation of color blindness.

Both pieces of furniture were gray. Stone gray. Victorian-child-haunting-your-attic gray.

Advertisement

Commenters showed Kristin no mercy as they joked about the color of her furniture. One person wrote, “That chair is so gray I forgot what blue is.”

Another declared, “Mama, you’re color blind. If that chair got any more gray, I’d slap ‘Earl’ in front of it and make some tea.”

Even attempts at diplomacy fell flat. “I adjusted the screen brightness on my phone and everything trying my hardest to back you up, but sweet Moses that is a very gray chair,” one sympathetic TikToker wrote.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be the grayest shade of gray that’s ever grayed,” another person said in the comments.

Advertisement

Kristin, ever the good sport, laughed along in a follow-up post.

But the story didn’t end there. Viewers were surprised to learn in one of Kristin’s next videos that her day job requires acute attention to colors.

“I know you’re gonna hate to hear this,” a follow-up began. “But the most concerning part about all of this is that my 9-to-5 is selling rental furniture and designing living room sets.”

Advertisement

One commenter asked in response, “Are you responsible for the millennial gray in people’s homes thinking it’s blue?” while another added, “Millennial gray saved your career.”

The irony of the Be My Eyes app

Then, in a plot twist worthy of a Netflix docuseries, viewers later found out from Kristin that she had spent time helping people with visual impairments via the Be My Eyes app.

Advertisement

If you haven’t heard of Be My Eyes, it is a platform where volunteers assist blind and low-vision users through live video. And regrettably, Kristin had already been “assisting” visually-impaired people on the app.

@im.krispy I’m sorry if I’ve been your eyes and steered you wrong 🥺 ♬ original sound – kristin

While well-intentioned, her TikTok performance cast serious doubt on her color perception skills.

“Girl 🤣 get off that app you’re not helping as much as you think you are unfortunately lol,” one person told her.

Advertisement

Many people in the comments were surprised that the app didn’t do a colorblindness test before Kristin could start helping people shop. The consensus was that the TikToker should change roles on the app if she keeps using it.



The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.