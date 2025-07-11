Cierra Ortega of “Love Island” says fans called ICE on her family amidst racism backlash: “I don’t think that’s justice”

Love Island star Cierra Ortega says that ICE was called on her family after her old social media posts featuring an anti-Asian slur resurfaced.

Featured Video

On Wednesday, Ortega posted a video to TikTok apologizing for her use of variations of the c-slur in posts that internet sleuths dug up.

“I had no idea that the word held as much pain and as much harm and came with the history that it did, or I never would have used it,” she said. “I had no ill intention when I was using it, but that’s absolutely no excuse, because intent doesn’t excuse ignorance. It just doesn’t.”

In the nearly five-minute video that’s been viewed over 16.5 million times so far, Ortega shared screenshots of a private conversation she had in January 2024 with a follower who informed her that the term was “unacceptable and incredibly hurtful.”

Advertisement

“In that moment, I was embarrassed. I, of course, immediately deleted the post. I was apologetic and I educated, not only myself, on the history and true meaning of the word, but also anyone around me who was accidentally holding space for this slur,” she said.

Wait pause so when she posted the c slur on her story and the screenshots of one of her followers calling her out on it they didn’t show the rest of it the girl literally took accountability oop #CierraOrtega pic.twitter.com/VcZ5DWome6 — Nia🧸 (@sleepiebunie07) July 10, 2025

Ortega also said that Love Island USA was correct in their decision to boot her from the villa after her posts came to light, but disputed claims that she had doubled down and continued to use the slur after initially being called out last year.

Cierra Ortega says ICE has been called on her family

The majority of Ortega’s video was dedicated to apologizing and taking accountability for her words. However, she also shared that her family has been targeted as part of the backlash against her.

Advertisement

“What’s been extremely, extremely difficult is the way people are approaching my family and my loved ones,” she admitted. “They have had ICE called on them. My family doesn’t feel safe in their own home. I’m receiving death threats. There’s no need to fight hate with hate. I don’t think that that’s justice.”

Social media reactions

Reactions to the apology itself were split. But the idea that someone may have called immigration on Ortega’s family in retaliation did not go over well with a lot of people.

Advertisement

yall called ice on cierra Ortega parents…??? pic.twitter.com/UHu6HBE09C — • ‘ 𝘺𝘢𝘴 🪬 (@mybomboclartt) July 10, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.