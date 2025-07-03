“Love Island” star Cierra Ortega faces backlash over anti-Asian slur, loses 200K Instagram followers

Cierra Ortega’s turn on Love Island USA has turned into a PR disaster after fans uncovered her repeated use of a racial slur.

Featured Video

The backlash began when an old TikTok video from June 2020 resurfaced on social media. In the clip, Ortega, then 20, discusses cosmetic procedures at a doctor’s office. Most of the caption reads like typical influencer commentary. She then wrote, “I can also be a little ch*nky when I laugh/smile so I love getting a mini brow lift to open up my eyes and get that snatched look.”

This isn’t the only time she has been caught using a slur in her captions, however. Internet sleuths also unearthed a 2015 Instagram selfie, reposted as a video reel on Cierra’s TikTok account, with a similar slur. The caption read, “Still ch*nkin’ even at the top.”

Advertisement

Although some defenders claimed her words were “self-deprecating,” critics pushed back hard. Many noted that using the slur twice over several years undermines the idea of a one-time lapse. The screenshots and news quickly spread across social media, fueling outrage.

Cierra Ortega loses 200,000 Instagram followers—and counting

Before the controversy, Ortega’s follower count had been climbing steadily. She hovered just below one million on Instagram (@cierra.ortega) at one point. But since the news broke, she lost over 204K followers, falling to 717K and dropping steadily by the hour. Tracking tools show she’s losing thousands daily as hashtags like #CierraOut and #DumpCierra trend across platforms.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to voice their anger. One user tweeted, “Cierra racist, saying slurs, and overall a fake person. Please get her out of the villa immediately.”

Another added, “Racism towards Asians will never be taken seriously if nothing happens. She said a racial slur TWICE.”

“she can thank her dumba** friend who made that tiktok.. such an LA GIRL,” tweeted @denzeldion.

Love Island fans demand the ‘Yulissa treatment’

Many fans of the show are calling for Ortega to be removed from Love Island USA, just like Season 7’s Yulissa Escobar. Escobar was swiftly axed from the villa after past audio emerged of her using the N-word. Producers did not explain, with the narrator simply saying she was “no longer in the villa.”

Advertisement

“If we kicked someone else out for using racial slurs, why should she be treated any different?” asked one person on social media.

The situation has also reignited criticisms of favoritism from the reality TV show’s producers. Viewers have pointed to edited footage, generous screen time, and favorable matchmaking as signs Ortega was being protected. One commenter argued, “at this point if the producers choose to ignore this they’re rigging and for what? to defend a racist?”

As of July 3, Ortega remains on the show. Producers have yet to release a statement.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.