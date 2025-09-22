Christians on TikTok are quitting their jobs and selling their cars because they think the world ends on Tuesday

According to Christian TikTok, the Rapture is coming on Tuesday. They’re preparing by selling off their worldly possessions and quitting their jobs, and offering Rapture advice.

The Rapture is a Christian belief of the end times. It is when “both living and dead believers will ascend into heaven to meet Jesus Christ at the Second Coming,” according to Britannica.

Why does ChristianTok think that the Rapture is coming on Tuesday, September 23?

On June 17, 2025, a South African pastor shared his vision of the Rapture on the “I’ve Been Through The Most” Podcast. In the viral YouTube video of the podcast, Pastor Joshua Mhlakela made claims that he saw Jesus returning to Earth on the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown on Monday, Sept 22 this year.

“The rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not,” Mhlakela said. “I saw Jesus sitting on his throne, and I could hear him very loud and clear saying, ‘I am coming soon.’”

“He said to me on the 23rd and 24th of September 2025, ‘I will come back to the Earth.’”

Christian folks commenting on the YouTube video agreed with him, with some saying that they or their loved ones have also had visions. This belief has spread to TikTok, where people are talking about quitting their jobs and selling off their worldly possessions. There are also many asking if their pets will be able to follow them to Heaven as they leave their lives behind.

A Louisiana TikToker claimed divine confirmations convinced her the Rapture would arrive tomorrow, and she framed it as inevitable. Hannah (@hannahrg33) recalled a life-changing call from God last November that spurred a move back home.

She notes symbolic signs—biblical verses, feast charts, Hebrew words—and timeframes aligning with fall festivals. Hannah also considered her sudden job loss and a denied day off as practical confirmation of divine timing. She said she feels peace rather than panic, interpreting calm as further evidence.

She urged viewers of her nearly 10-minute-long video, “Please make sure that you are ready. Make sure that you know you are right with God. Talk to your loved ones. No one is promised tomorrow. Regardless of whether it happens tomorrow, next week, next month, it’s coming soon. Please make sure that you are ready.”

Many others are giving tips and tricks to enhance their Rapture experience. “When you finally start moving up into the air, I recommend that you don’t hold on to anything,” advised @sonj779. “I definitely don’t recommend looking down. I think we learned that lesson from Lot’s wife.”

Reactions to ChristianTok’s Rapture beliefs

Folks who don’t believe in the Rapture are watching in disbelief as events unfold. Many are commenting and sharing things they see happening in real life. An Uber driver’s Christian customers handed him nearly $2,000 in cash after leaving church. They said they would pray for him before they leave Earth in the Rapture.

Others shared theories and opinions about the fact that these people are selling off their worldly possessions, if there is no money in Heaven.

@mdg650hawk7thacct said, “I started thinking, Christians and Evangelical Christians in the United States… Like, what could we do as a nation without them?” He listed off all of the ways the world could be bettered with them going away in the Rapture.

@hannahrg33 and @mdg650hawk7thacct did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok DM.

