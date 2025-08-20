“Is this satire? I can’t tell”: Christian Girl Autumn influencer Caitlin Covington breaks down crying while announcing she isn’t posting videos this fall

Caitlin Covington, better known online as the face of the Christian Girl Autumn meme, posted an emotional video this week. The influencer built her brand on cozy sweaters, pumpkin patches, and fall trips. Now, she tearfully revealed she would not share her usual seasonal content in 2025.

In the video, she said she had tried to record several times before finally admitting that she needed to step away from creating fall-themed posts. Her video has been viewed 1.6 million times on TikTok with over 3.5K comments.

Covington said the pressure became too much

Covington (@cmcoving) explained that the expectations around her autumn content had become overwhelming. She admitted that she constantly felt pressure to make each new video and trip appear better than the last. Because of this, she said she needed to take a break, even though she felt guilty about disappointing her followers.

“I’m not gonna be able to post fall videos this year,” she confessed through tears. Although she apologized, Covington stressed that the weight of perfection had started to take a toll. Consequently, she asked for understanding while she stepped back.

@cmcoving This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to make 💔 will post another update soon… ♬ original sound – @cmcoving

Her decision sparked an immediate wave of reactions. Some fans sympathized and believed she was sincere. However, others claimed the announcement looked like a stunt designed to drive engagement. Many questioned why she would be so emotional about skipping seasonal videos.

Folks on social media had mixed responses

PopCrave reposted the clip on X, where responses ranged from mockery to empathy. @MartinaMarkota, related to Covington’s struggle and wrote about wanting to create art while juggling parenthood. She suggested focusing on everyday beauty rather than striving for big, elaborate projects.

“Fall is officially cancelled till further notice” wrote TikTok user @corbinballard8.

Another commenter, @LucaGuadagnegro, sarcastically posted, “OH NO… my pumpkin-spiced autumn is ruined 😭😭😭”

“Why is she even crying?” another user asked. “This is emotional blackmail and gaslighting to her fans.”

Folks on X argued that crying over seasonal content seemed excessive.

“Is this satire? I can’t tell,” read the top-liked comment under Covington’s video.

“I thought u were gonna say your husband died…girl we will survive” wrote TikTok user @kawiimaster.

Still, not everyone dismissed her emotions. Some people defended Covington, pointing out that content creation can be draining. They argued that social media influencers often face invisible stress to constantly outdo themselves.

“Even queens need breaks it’s okay” wrote one TikTok user. “We love you in all seasons! You deserve rested girl autumn!” wrote another.

Additionally, jokes spread quickly about the cultural impact of losing “Christian Girl Autumn.” One commenter wrote, “We didn’t get a song of the summer and now we’re not even getting a Christian girl autumn omg I’m FEARING the winter someone keep mariah in check. 😭😭”

Caitlin Covington did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram DM.

