‘Go be a girl boss millionaire in an apartment alone’: Childfree woman’s TikTok sparks fury and eye-rolling on X

While parenting content is prevalent on nearly every platform, one woman’s “child-free” TikTok is causing quite the controversy. When poet and online creator Christina Huynh shared a video breaking down why people are threatened by childless women, TikTok embraced her explanation, while X users were critical and defensive, proving the points Huynh made in her video. The differing reactions on TikTok and X also highlighted the political and ideological differences between the two platforms.

‘Childfree women will always be a threat’

On March 24, 2025, the TikTok account @christinajhuynh posted a video titled, “Why childfree women upset people.” In it, the poet and creator explained why parents—and society as a whole—find childfree content online so upsetting. “Parents who are mad at childfree content on here are actually just mad at themselves,” Huynh said. “That content is a reminder that they had another choice.”

This is because childfree content can be extremely triggering for women who realized that motherhood is not what they were promised, Huynh explained. Childlessness also challenges notions that a woman’s highest purpose is motherhood. “Childfree women will always be a threat to the message that a woman’s main purpose in life is to have children,” she said. “This message is so deeply ingrained in our society that it does take an immense amount of effort, critical thinking, intention and research and courage to challenge whether you as an individual want that for yourselves.”

She then goes on to talk directly to those who may challenge women who chose not to have children, or those struggling with the decision themselves. “It is not enough to have kids simply because you were taught to want kids, because the people around you are having kids and you want to fit in, because you think the aesthetic is cute, because you think it is the next step in your life. Having a child, motherhood—those things are going to irrevocably change your life. Do your research and check in on yourself before making such a big and permanent decision.”

‘Completely ungovernable’

The video garnered over 108,000 views, 17,000 likes and over 700 comments supporting Huynh’s stance. These comments also call out the hypocrisy and fear a childless person evokes. One comment read, “Literally there are so many women who make their entire platform about motherhood but when others platforms are about being child-free they’re like “what is it your whole personality?’ like ummmm??? Look in the mirror babes.”

“Why are they never pressed about men who don’t want kids?” Another comment questioned. “Childfree people (especially women) are also completely ungovernable,” still another comment read. “We can’t be tamed and people hate that.”

‘Go be a girlboss millionaire in an apartment alone.’

On March 26, 2025, X user @The_Only_Barbie reposted the TikTok video to X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “The real reason why people are mad at child free women.” The post got immediate attention, garnering 543,000 views, hundreds of comments and plenty of discourse…this time, with angry X users passive-aggressively arguing against or claiming not to care about Huynh’s stance.

“Incorrect, but life without family and children is pointless. The whole reason for our existence is for life, love and pro creation. Great! Go be a girl boss millionaire in an apartment alone. You all end up regretting it,” read one comment. “I’m too busy focusing on my family to worry about some childless person,” another response read.

“Why do women who make the decision to be childless project this narrative in some way that others are mad at their decision, when in reality nobody actually cares because it doesn’t matter,” read another comment.

“They make that their entire personality,” another comment asserted. “It’s always people with no kids starting these conversations though, which is hilarious.”

Ironically, the defensiveness and flippancy of the comments on X—and even, their very existence—seemed to reflect the point Huynh was trying to make about people feeling threatened and reactive towards childless people and their choices.

On March 25 and 26, 2025, Huynh posted two follow-up videos, “The way society treats childfree women,” and “Childfree women are a symbol of freedom,” both garnering over 21,000 and 41,000 views, respectively, and plenty of support on TikTok.

‘The voices of the right wing’

The differing reactions to Huynh’s videos on X and TikTok may highlight the differing political and social opinions fostered on each platform. While TikTok shows a range of political ideologies, reports show that X has become a conservative outlet. “X is becoming more and more right-wing as a platform,” said Mert Bayar, a postdoctoral researcher at the UW Center for an Informed Public. “X is becoming—and consolidating—the voices of the right wing.”

With “family values” like marriage, parenthood and pro-life being central tenets of right-wing politics, it is no surprise that users on X might disagree with Hyun’s content, similar to the “childless cat lady” viewpoint shared by conservative Vice President JD Vance during his 2024 Vice Presidential race.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @christinajhuynh via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

