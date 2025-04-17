‘Get up lady, and get your kids!’: Passenger loses it after kid stabs her with fork with no parents in sight

TikToker Donnitta Renee (@donnitta_renee) shared a series of videos on the social media app after a little girl on her flight walked up to her sister and stabbed her with a fork.

Donnitta Renee explained that originally, she was recording her usual travel vlog content for TikTok. The little girl, who she said was around four years old, caught her eye while she was recording. She realized that the girl was staring at her and wouldn’t stop. The TikToker said that there were only a handful of Black people on the flight and the girl might have never seen a Black person before.

Long international flight takes an unexpected turn

A few hours into the 14-hour flight on Qatar Airways to New York, the little girl started to get restless. She decided to make it everyone’s problem and was playing with the attached remotes and other people’s belongings, according to the TikToker. In a later video, she added that it wasn’t just a brief instance of “terrorizing” the other passengers. Rather, she said, this was ongoing for seven of the 14 hours.

At one point, the little girl grabbed a fork and walked over to Donnitta Renee’s sister, seated in the aisle seat. She told her sister that the girl must want to give her the fork, like small kids do sometimes. The TikToker glanced away for a second. When she turned back, the little girl had already stabbed her sister and was wandering away.

They got the flight attendant’s attention while her sister wielded Donnitta Renee’s slipper in case the four-year-old girl came back to try to stab her again. She added that the flight attendant wasn’t sure where the parents were. It turned out that the woman sleeping in the seat next to the little kids was not their mother.

Donnitta Renee deleted the original viral video from her profile. However, the follow-up video of her sister getting the flight attendant’s attention has over 13.8 million views and has more than 1.2 million likes.

Reactions to the viral story

Responses to the videos were mixed. In the initial video’s comments, people joked about it being the little girl’s origin story.

Many people in the comments told her that they would have reacted the same as Donnitta Renee’s sister. Some added that they wouldn’t have waited for the flight attendant to smack the little girl’s hand with the slipper.

“I would have woke the mother up with that shoe😁,” one woman commented.

Other viewers said that they were impressed with her sister’s restraint. Multiple commenters said that there should be restrictions for children on flights.

One viewer wrote, “I hate when you have to parent people’s children because they don’t know how to act.”

Some said they understood the absent parent being tired. However, that doesn’t give them an excuse to force other people to parent their children in an enclosed space like an airplane.

TikToker @donnitta_renee did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message.

