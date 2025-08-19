“I’m genuinely shocked”: Woman DIYs her bathroom into a “chia spa”

Recently, TikToker Jessie (@growithjessie) took the idea of a chia pet to a whole new level by transforming her entire bathroom into what she proudly called a “chia spa.” Her nearly 10-minute video documented the entire process.

The chia-covered bathroom vision

Chia seeds are best known as the tiny superfood sprinkled on smoothies and puddings. However, they’re also famous for sprouting into fuzzy green coats on clay figurines. Because chia germinates quickly in damp conditions, it can grow on nearly any surface.

In her voiceover, Jessie explained that her journey began with one quirky idea: she wanted a “green bath.” After soaking the seeds in water until they expanded, she smeared the mixture across her bathtub. She admitted the first attempts were messy, but she pressed on.

As the seeds began to cling, Jessie expanded her project, deciding that it wouldn’t be a perfect green spa without covering her sink. She spread chia across the sink’s surface and eventually covered the toilet as well. She compared the experience to frosting a cake, only this time the frosting was alive. For over a week, she sprayed the bathroom multiple times daily to keep everything growing.

Soon, sprouts carpeted every surface. Jessie even added extras, deciding once again that the bathroom wasn’t enough. The TikToker 3D printed Shrek ears and added chia seeds to them, plastic nails, and a matching headband. She wore them proudly as she stepped into her fully green spa for the first time.

She de-chia-seeded her bathroom and mulched the remnants to try to grow them into proper chia plants. Her video racked up 1.3 million views and nearly 100K likes.

Viewers split between amusement and concern

While Jessie enjoyed her leafy oasis, viewers had mixed reactions. Some praised her commitment, calling it whimsical and creative. TikToker @kjadeg broke down the full clip and encouraged others to watch, describing Jessie’s imagination as refreshing.

Nevertheless, many commenters expressed concern. One viewer joked, “This felt like watching a late-stage Jenna Marbles video.”

Someone else quipped, “Do you think god stays in heaven because he, too, lives in fear of what he’s created?”

Another wrote, “I’m genuinely shocked the chia seeds didn’t all completely mold.”

Their concerns weren’t unfounded. Toward the end of the project, mold did appear, and one patch even hosted a maggot. Jessie acknowledged that she shouldn’t have left the bag of chia out as long as she had, but brushed it off as part of the trial-and-error process.

Still, she stayed committed. After peeling the chia “carpet” away, she attempted to repurpose it in her balcony garden, hoping to grow actual chia plants.

@growithjessie did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

