Why is everyone making fun of this Cher and Future Gap commercial 7 years after it came out?

A Gap commercial featuring an unlikely collaboration between singer Cher and rapper Future goes viral on TikTok seven years after it aired.

Featured Video

In the commercial, Cher and Future sit side by side on the stairs, both wearing Gap jeans. Cher looks at Future and passionately sings a rendition of “Everyday People” by Sly & The Family Stone. Future calmly recites ad-libs as Cher sings.

Why did the commercial go viral?

Many TikTokers have gone viral for recreating the commercial themselves, exaggerating certain lyrics, such as “and scooby dooby dooby,” “different strokes for different folks,” and Cher’s passionate belting at the end of the song.

Advertisement

Some joke that Future gives Cher an “elderly compassion look” while she sings, pointing out the artists’ nearly four-decade age gap.

“The way Cher sitting there looking at him like they on Sesame Street been taking me out,” one viewer comments on a parody of the commercial by TikToker Paris Mars.

“Cher is looking at future like she’s reading a book to her grandson and future is looking at Cher like she’s in an old folks home and he’s her care attendant,” another jokes.

Does Cher and Future’s commercial have a deeper meaning?

While most TikTokers joke about the commercial, Katie B (@kteeok) points to the song’s deeper history.

Advertisement

She points out that the original song was released during the Civil Rights era and was produced by one of the first integrated bands.

“That’s why the lyrics seem so corny. But it actually meant a lot,” she exclaims.

“Future and Cher did NOT do it first! i think this is so cool can you tell how excited i am,” she writes in the caption.

Still, commenters double down on the meme-ability of Cher and Future’s cover.

Advertisement

“I don’t think people are making fun of the song but actually Cher’s delivery and Future’s nonchalantcy,” one writes.

“It’s not the song, its Cher on the trap beat-with Future is crazy,” another clarifies.

“Sly stones version just sounds natural but throw it in a trap beat with two people who never met each other before that is gonna sound crazy,” a third says.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.