EXCLUSIVE: TikTok’s favorite new trend? Making ChatGPT glitch and scream in AI gibberish

A TikTok account is breaking ChatGPT’s voice feature with absurd requests and posting the results, launching a new trend on the platform. The account, titled “ChatGPT says stuff,” launched in May with videos showing the AI voice stuttering and blabbering gibberish in between long silences. The added visuals produce hilarious results.

This trend is another demonstration of the difficulty generative AI programs still have with complex challenges and user shenanigans. It’s also nearly guaranteed to make you laugh if you watch long enough.

ChatGPT says what?

On May 19, 2025, TikTok account @chatgpt_says posted their first video showing how they broke the AI. In the footage, the user requested that the voice mode read out “the letter B written 300 times, with a space between each letter and three letters per row.”

For whatever reason, the program cannot handle requests like this. It got through one row of B’s before going haywire, stuttering and making odd noises, followed by a long silence. Then it almost sounded like it was gasping for breath at the effort.

Even after it pretended it had completed the task, it remained broken. It could not manage to get out the final statement saying it had done what the user had asked of it correctly.

“That’s 100 rows of 3… That’s 100… of three letters, each, totaling three [unintelligible],” it struggled.

The added visuals really makes these videos shine. The account owner flashes images to go along with the AI’s vocals, including robots when she starts rapid-firing B’s and a woman contemplating life to go with the silences.

That video gained just 140,000 views, but as the account posted more, it started going viral. Their most popular post, added on May 24, gained 3.5 million views. This one uses the Greek letter a with a breve mark repeated 500 times. With this challenge, the masculine voice similarly struggles, getting out random “ah” sounds here and there.

Sometimes it gets enough in a row to make it sound like it’s laughing maniacally. The account owner punctuates this nicely with images of men in straight jackets.

“Fifty? Fie hundred let it shine!”

As @chatgpt_says grew in popularity, imitators started popping up. On May 31, the account @_r3nn1e_ posted their only video, which showed the AI attempting to voice the letter R in 125 rows of three letters each. The result is something that sounds like a demon bellowing its rage and agony from the bowels of Hell.

“Let me know if you’d like to repeat this with another, let me know if you’d like… to repeat this… with another letter, symbol, or different count,” it concluded.

On May 23, 2025, user @polarestt asked ChatGPT to repeat the character Æ 500 times. This caused it to babble in what could have been an alien language, represented on screen with a martian. There’s also a lot of throat clearing noises for some reason.

This trick works just as well with repeated emojis. TikToker @ostpko tried it with 500 sparkle emojis, which seemed to leave the AI in a state of confusion. After saying “just” followed by some nonsense noises, it struggled with the simple math and then became baffled by the closing cliche.

“That’s 10 rows, 50 equals 500 sparkhmph, hundred sparkles,” she said. “Fifty? Fie hundred let it shine! Lettuce designed, let it shine?”

TikTokers adore this trend, if the comments are any indicator. On the ă video by @chatgpt_says, you’ll find a lot of amused yelling.

“THE BONE BREAKING SOUND FRIED ME,” shouted @kangle_lover.

“WHY’S HE CLEARING HIS THROAT???” wondered @liriowashere.

How the “ChatGPT says” trend began

Speaking with the Daily Dot, the owner of the @chatgpt_says TikTok account revealed that he got the idea from Russian TikTok accounts. They discovered this ChatGPT voice mode glitch first, and he was able to replicate the issue.

“I tried it myself and quickly found some funny results, decided to post them just for my own fun, not thinking much of it,” he said. “I never expected to have this large of an audience.”

According to the account owner, the AI has never been able to read out one of his letter-repeating prompts correctly. This is, of course, his intent, and the resulting fame has been mind-blowing. The only negative responses among the massive influx of positive comments have been from Russian TikTok.

“I have mostly seen some Russian people being quite angry about the fact that ‘we’ (even referring to me as an American even though I am from Finland) ‘stole’ the idea from them,” he said.

Considering that he, by his own admission, didn’t start the trend, he’s happy to see other accounts spreading the fun with their own AI-breaking videos.

“I like to say that nobody owns a trend, I endorse people to take inspiration from others after seeing my own ‘success.’ I’ve always wanted to be someone to look up to, so that is cool in its way.”

ChatGPT still struggles with certain prompts

Although parent company OpenAI has repeatedly assured customers and media that they’re working to improve ChatGPT, reports of it getting things very wrong continue to emerge. Even today, on the r/ChatGPT sub on Reddit, user u/ararai says that the program produced an image of someone writing with their right hand when they asked for a left-handed writer.

When that user directly asked the AI which hand the person in the image was using, it asserted that they were using their left. It cannot figure out that it’s supposed to determine right vs. left from the perspective of the subject.

On the OpenAI Developer Community forum, a search for “wrong answers” produces dozens of posts complaining about this issue with ChatGPT and other AI programs. Most of these mistakes aren’t nearly as funny as the broken voice feature, like when it keeps getting simple math wrong.

The Daily Dot has reached out to OpenAI for comment via email.

