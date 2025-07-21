“Congrats mother”: Charli XCX announces her marriage on TikTok with a meme

Charli XCX was just married over the weekend—and she announced it in the most perfect way.

Charli XCX’s wedding

The wedding was on July 19. To the surprise of onlookers, it took place in Hackey Down Hall in London, England. The musician wore a Vivienne Westwood dress, stepped into Jimmy Choo heels, and carried a bouquet by London-based florist Hamish Powell.

Charli’s wedding to The 1975 drummer George Daniel was an intimate affair, with 20 guests total. Among those in attendance were The 1975 bandmates Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald. (While The 1975 frontman Matty Healey wasn’t present at the wedding, he was, to the surprise of no one, very involved in the bachelor party.)

The wedding was followed by dinner at local Italian restaurant Dalla, and then drinks at Ellie’s bar in Dalston, London.

“Charli’s wedding reception was the epitome of Brat,” a source told The Sun. “Her and George wanted to keep it very cool, so they shunned cars and walked down Hackney High Street to get to Dalla. The restaurant had closed for them, and they had a massive family-style meal with loads of pasta and champagne. People walking past were stunned when they saw Charli and George having a cheeky pre-dinner cigarette outside.”

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/gKrhjZFnUT — xcx source (@xcxsource) July 20, 2025

Charli posts her version of the walking meme

However, while the wedding itself was down-to-earth, Charli ensured that it was entertaining for fans by posting a series of memes to announce her marriage.

The first meme, set to her song “Girl, So Confusing,” consists of Charli strutting her stuff in sunglasses and her wedding dress. An on-screen caption reads, “When George isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle.” This is part of a wider trend involving TikTokers strutting in time to the song, noticing something, and turning around.

Meanwhile, the second meme featured Charli and her friends posing, acting dramatic, and showcasing “bridal party energy.” This time, they’re thumping club classic “Like A G6.”

While the marriage came as a surprise to some fans, most of them were enthusiastic. “Charli[‘s] marriage is not on my 2025 bingo card, but, congrats mother,” one TikTok commenter wrote. “This is the single most important thing since we discovered fire,” another lauded, while a third called it “the only royal wedding I care about.”

All that’s left is to give Charli our sincerest conbratulations.

