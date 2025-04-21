Green Day mocks Charli XCX’s ‘Should Be Headliner’ Coachella sash—her reply is very Brat

Charli XCX and Green Day sparked a viral Coachella moment after a cheeky sash lit up social media. The pop star wore a “Miss Should Have Been Headliner” sash to a Coachella afterparty, stirring up accusations of brattiness and entitlement. In response, Green Day drummer Tré Cool posed in a makeshift “Actual Headliner” sash made of toilet paper. Instead of fanning the flames, Charli XCX leaned into the bit—simply responding, “obsessed.”

What is happening with Charli XCX and Green Day?

At a recent Coachella afterparty, pop star Charli XCX partied while wearing a “Miss Should Be Headliner” beauty pageant-style sash. She was photographed dancing near the DJ booth and later shared the images on her Instagram account. Folks on social media had much to say about the sash and the attitude it suggested.

Charli xcx wears a “Miss Should Be Headliner” sash at her Coachella afterparty.



Green Day was the headliner for that night. pic.twitter.com/SjCPixC5Jn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2025

Some folks called the pop singer “catty” and showed “brat” behavior, arguing Green Day has established itself as a staple in the music industry and deserved their headliner spot. Meanwhile, Charli fans argued was her time to shine as Coachella headliner, and claimed that Green Day was “washed up” and “too political” these days.

Green Day’s response to Charli XCX: A toilet paper sash and pink eyeshadow

Green Day, ever the jokers, fired back in the most punk way possible. During their Coachella set, a fan tossed a custom “BRAT” hat onto the stage to lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong, who wore it proudly on stage.

After photos of Charli XCX’s sash started circulating, American Idiot drummer Tré Cool posted a picture that was taken backstage by his wife. He wore dramatic pink eyeshadow and pink shoes with his punk rock outfit. To top it off, he wore a hand-made sash made of toilet paper that reads ‘Actual Headliner’ in black marker.

Instead of fanning the flames, Charli XCX quote-retweeted the image with a simple caption: “obsessed.”

Fans weigh in

Folks took sides in the supposed feud between the two bands, although many see it as lighthearted at best. Others were much harsher in their reactions to the back-and-forth between Green Day and Charli XCX.

“This is all too funny and def in good fun, idk why people were freaking out,” @zora_iman commented on X.

“They were brats before brat,” tweeted @saintcesar986.

@byeitsalex commented, “the gag is charli would actually love this fff and swifties think she’d be crying about it… &;;&&:&:&// yall really don’t understand the concept of BRAT huh?”

Meanwhile, @Hart_eyesmf discussed the objective differences between the two bands, saying, “Green day talked about important things on stage and had a purpose. They are against the system, performed, and made music speaking up. Charli XCX is still a good musician, but I personally think it was out of place for her to wear that sash. Everyone does make mistakes.”

“she’s saying she’s obsessed with this picture not calling him obsessed..can yall think for 2 seconds,” said @xnomrphgrl.

