“We got the message loud and clear”: New Carnival Cruise rules under fire for allegedly targeting Black culture and music

Carnival Cruise Line’s updated guest policies are drawing heat for seemingly banning elements tied to Black culture.

Since June 1, 2025, Carnival passengers have been met with stricter policies aimed at curbing bad behavior onboard. However, many Black cruisers say the new rules unfairly target their culture and preferred music, like rap and hip-hop.

The conversation exploded on social media after several passengers claimed they no longer heard hip-hop in onboard clubs. Others said rules about Bluetooth speakers, fans, and stricter enforcement of drink limits were being selectively applied. Carnival has not confirmed an official ban on any specific music genre, but the absence of hip-hop and a push for DJs to play only “pre-approved” tracks has some guests raising eyebrows.

In an email to the Daily Dot, a Carnival spokesperson wrote, “Our DJs play a wide variety of music, including hip-hop.”

Despite Carnival’s attempts to control “rowdy” crowds, critics argue the cruise line is blaming culture instead of behavior. The company has long had a reputation for incidents at sea, including more serious crime allegations than any other North American cruise line.

Black cruisers say the new rules aren’t really about safety

TikToker @kiarajaxn posted a video criticizing Carnival’s decisions, saying the changes are coded in anti-Black sentiment. “So because you don’t listen to a genre of music, now the cruise ship just cannot play that genre anymore?” she asked. Her video has been viewed over 10K times.

She pointed out that viral cruise fights never happen in the clubs, where the music plays. Rather, they happen in hallways and pool decks; places fueled by excessive drinking, not DJ playlists. “It is 100% the alcohol […] not the music,” she added, calling the association between rap music and violence “discriminatory.”

In her view, these changes won’t elevate the brand. “Even if you take away the rap music and ‘where the fans at,’ Carnival will still be a budget cruise line.”

“We got the message loud and clear, we are not your demographic anymore,” one TikToker said after canceling her cruise.

Others defended the changes. One commenter wrote, “It’s not racism but certain stuff becomes a liability after a while.”

Stricter Drug Enforcement: Cannabis, even if legal in your home state, is banned on board under federal law. Violators face removal and permanent bans.

Youth Curfew: Guests 17 and under must leave public spaces by 1:00 AM unless accompanied by an adult or part of a supervised teen program.

Fan Restrictions: Hand-held, non-battery fans are now prohibited, partly due to safety concerns surrounding the viral “Where Them Fans At?” line dance.

Bluetooth Speaker Ban: Guests may no longer play their own music in public areas. Carnival says the rule is for comfort, but many see racial bias in enforcement.

Drink Package Enforcement: The 15-drink daily limit on Carnival’s “Cheers!” package has existed for years but is now being enforced more strictly.

Reduced Music Genre Options: Though not officially banned, hip-hop and rap appear to be quietly removed from many ship playlists. DJs also reportedly decline guest requests now.

@kiarajaxn did not respond immediately to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

