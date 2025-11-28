“He’s just standing on business”: This puppy poops upright like a tiny human and the internet can’t stop laughing

A 10-week-old puppy named Carlito has taken over TikTok after his owner captured him doing something most dogs absolutely don’t: pooping while standing upright on his hind legs.

The unusual behavior led to many yet unanswered questions, but many agree that it’s the funniest and most adorable animal video of the season.

Carlito declined to comment.

Why Carlito the puppy’s bathroom stance has the internet in shambles

Owner Ronan @plzronan first called Carlito on Nov. 13, 2025. In the video, Ronan calls him “the dream puppy”—except for one little thing.

It then cuts to footage of the little brown pup standing on its hind legs, using the wall in front of him to balance, as he drops turds on the floor right next to his poop pad. Missing the pad isn’t unusual during potty training, but the upright position is an odd choice.

“Do you have anything to say for yourself?” Ronan asked Carlito when the poop footage was over. “I’m sorry to put you on blast like that but you are like… it’s weird. I can’t defend that.”

“The adoption center never told me you pooped like that.”

Ronan followed up a week later with a closer shot of this bathroom behavior, explaining that he doesn’t usually allow Carlito to defecate on the floor but he just “had to get it on video for you guys.”

He further warned those who might criticize him for being lax on potty discipline.

“No nasty comments, okay?” he said. “Because if you send me a nasty comment, he’s the one that’s gonna receive it.”

“He’s just standing on business”

In the second video, Ronan asked for weird ways that other people’s dogs go to the bathroom. There are some interesting stories in the TikTok comments.

“Mine gets scared when it starts coming out so he runs off while pooping,” said @hal28oliveraxle.

“My little girl pees while standing on her two front legs and the back ones in the air,” claimed @loimo125.

Other commenters advised Ronan to take Carlito to the vet just to make sure nothing’s wrong with his digestive tract or his hind legs. The puppy owner confirmed that he had already scheduled a checkup.

Additionally, he explained that the reason Carlito currently poops indoors is that he’s not yet fully vaccinated, so it’s not safe to take him outside in New York. It will be interesting to see how the pup relieves himself out there.

Meanwhile, the jokes piled up.

“Carlitos lawyer here,” wrote @loz_e_e. “Our client has no comment at this time in relation to this matter.”

“Listen he’s just standing on business,” @smesh78256 explained.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @plzronan for comment via TikTok.

